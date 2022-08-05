GrafTech Stock Slips On Q2 Revenue Miss, Warning On Challenging Operating Environment

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Lemonade Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Registers 77% Revenue Growth
Lemonade Inc LMND reported In Force Premium increase of 54% year-over-year to $457.6 million, primarily due to a 31% increase in the number of customers and an 18% increase in premium per customer. Annual Dollar Retention was 83% at the end of the quarter, up 1% Y/Y. Gross earned premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
ARKO: Q2 Earnings Insights
ARKO ARKO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ARKO beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $630.00 million from the same period last...
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Why Is BIMI International Medical Higher By Around 70%: Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket
BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares rose 69.6% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after Fnu Oudom reported a stake of 44% in the company in 13D. Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares rose 64.6% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Ontrak recently reported closing of registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.0 million.
Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings
Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings
Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
Recap: TaskUs Q2 Earnings
TaskUs TASK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TaskUs beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $66.44 million from the same period last...
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.46 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was up $15.70 million from the same...
Recap: Superior Group of Companies Q2 Earnings
Superior Gr of Cos SGC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos posted an EPS of $0.08. Revenue was up $17.15 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Recap: New Mountain Finance Q2 Earnings
New Mountain Finance NMFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New Mountain Finance beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $6.55 million from...
Clover Health Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights
Clover Health Investments CLOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clover Health Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $434.23 million from...
Recap: Velodyne Lidar Q2 Earnings
Velodyne Lidar VLDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Velodyne Lidar beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $2.09 million from the same...
Broadmark Realty Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadmark Realty Capital missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was down $667 thousand from...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0