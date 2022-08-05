KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed just south of the Edens Fork exit. Kanawha Metro said that three vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. No timeline has yet been given for the road to reopen.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO