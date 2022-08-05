ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
ONEOK: Q2 Earnings Insights

ONEOK OKE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ONEOK beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $2.61 billion from the same period last...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
Recap: Precigen Q2 Earnings

Precigen PGEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Precigen reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $30.67 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Talkspace Q2 Earnings

Talkspace TALK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Talkspace missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last...
Recap: TaskUs Q2 Earnings

TaskUs TASK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TaskUs beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $66.44 million from the same period last...
GameStop, Signify Health And Some Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.
Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Insights

Babcock & Wilcox BW reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Babcock & Wilcox missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $18.10 million from...
Recap: New Mountain Finance Q2 Earnings

New Mountain Finance NMFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New Mountain Finance beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $6.55 million from...
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $7.86 million from the same...
Recap: FS KKR Capital Q2 Earnings

FS KKR Capital FSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FS KKR Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.
