Terns Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights
Terns Pharma TERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Terns Pharma beat estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.59. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Apple
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Where iHeartMedia Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iHeartMedia IHRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Quantum-Si: Q2 Earnings Insights
Quantum-Si QSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quantum-Si beat estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Recap: FS KKR Capital Q2 Earnings
FS KKR Capital FSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FS KKR Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.
Analyst Ratings for Kellogg
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
23andMe Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
23andMe Holding ME reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 23andMe Holding missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $5.27 million from the same...
Recap: Par Pacific Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Par Pacific Hldgs PARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Par Pacific Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 68.88%, reporting an EPS of $3.31 versus an estimate of $1.96. Revenue was up $888.00 million from...
Recap: Sitio Royalties Q2 Earnings
Sitio Royalties STR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sitio Royalties missed estimated earnings by 38.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $71.64 million from the same...
Mark Cuban: Dogecoin (DOGE) Has More Applications Than Cardano (ADA)
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban believes that while the opportunity for Cardano ADA/USD as a smart contract platform may be greater, Dogecoin DOGE/USD still has more potential applications for the time being. What Happened: In a recent interview with Altcoin Daily, Cuban explained why he does not view market cap as...
EuroDry: Q2 Earnings Insights
EuroDry EDRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EuroDry missed estimated earnings by 6.89%, reporting an EPS of $3.38 versus an estimate of $3.63. Revenue was up $6.88 million from the same period last...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
Recap: New Mountain Finance Q2 Earnings
New Mountain Finance NMFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New Mountain Finance beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $6.55 million from...
Chimerix: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chimerix CMRX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chimerix missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was up $49 thousand from the same period last...
