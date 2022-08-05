ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terns Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Terns Pharma TERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Terns Pharma beat estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.59. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Apple

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple. Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.
Where iHeartMedia Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iHeartMedia IHRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Walt Disney
Quantum-Si: Q2 Earnings Insights

Quantum-Si QSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quantum-Si beat estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Recap: FS KKR Capital Q2 Earnings

FS KKR Capital FSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FS KKR Capital reported in-line EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was up $173.00 million from the same period last year.
Analyst Ratings for Kellogg

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Castle Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Castle Biosciences CSTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.77 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was up $12.08 million from the same...
23andMe Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

23andMe Holding ME reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 23andMe Holding missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $5.27 million from the same...
