Baton Rouge woman accused of trying to kill live-in boyfriend inside home

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old father was arrested by police after his injured two-year-old son died after allegedly being left unconscious in a local hotel. Police documents said officers were called to Ochsner Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 7 before 8 p.m. regarding a child who was “severely” beaten. The child, Kyland King, was brought to the hospital by his father, Anderson King, Jr., 25, of Baton Rouge, where medical staff attempted to save the child’s life but were unsuccessful, police said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO