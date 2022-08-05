Baton Rouge woman accused of trying to kill live-in boyfriend inside home

Read on www.brproud.com
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old unresponsive in hotel, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old father was arrested by police after his injured two-year-old son died after allegedly being left unconscious in a local hotel. Police documents said officers were called to Ochsner Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 7 before 8 p.m. regarding a child who was “severely” beaten. The child, Kyland King, was brought to the hospital by his father, Anderson King, Jr., 25, of Baton Rouge, where medical staff attempted to save the child’s life but were unsuccessful, police said.
Traffic stop at local RaceTrac ends with arrest of ‘known street racer’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest was made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Drive. The drag racing allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. BRPD initiated their...
Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
Suspects in Dollar General armed robbery in Denham Springs arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says two suspects accused of the Monday armed robbery of a Dollar General are possibly connected to another crime in the area. Both suspects were arrested Monday after the sheriff’s office sought tips from residents about the crime....
Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a reported shooting overnight in the 12000 block of Plank Rd. Just before 2:30 a.m., three “gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police Officer who was on a traffic stop on Plank Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BRPD investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man on North 39th Street
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of North 39th Street that happened on Sunday night. According to officials, 52-year-old Darnell Martin was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and later died. Anyone with information...
3 injured in Madison Avenue shooting Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people have been injured in a shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the 2000 block of Madison Avenue where two juveniles and an adult were shot. The police say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest near N. Harrell’s Ferry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday, August 8 crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Muriel Avenue. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A couple was arrested after a domestic dispute near a retail business on Friday evening in Assumption Parish. According to arrest documents, Cranisha Harris told officials that 22-year-old Taijon Smith struck her in the face repeatedly, causing injury to her face, and pointed a gun at her in front of children.
Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Prescott Rd. near Dickens Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday (August 8) evening crash on Prescott Road near Dickens Drive at Joor Road. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) are at the scene.
Crews simultaneously responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs, no injuries reported
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Fire crews responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs Monday afternoon, both of which left no injuries. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5 said crews responded to a possible fire at Taco Bell on Juban Road. After crews arrived, only light smoke was found in the lobby. The fire district said no fire was discovered and an electrician was called.
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a Sunday, August 7 crash occurred on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
EFPSO, LSP investigating uptick in ATV thefts
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is working with State Police to investigate area ATV thefts. The sheriff’s office said the parish has experienced an increase in ATV thefts. As investigations continue, authorities ask residents to contact Crime Stoppers.
Traffic Alert: Lane blockage on Florida Blvd. near S. Tamari Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, a traffic incident is unfolding on Florida Boulevard near S. Tamari Drive at Marque Ann Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 6:09 p.m., officials are reporting an area traffic jam and lane blockage. At this time there is no...
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West at Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday (August 7) evening crash on I-10 West near Dalrymple and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 5:26 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or take...
