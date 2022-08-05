ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke man arrested after more than 40 machine guns seized

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was arrested Friday for illegally possessing machine guns, unregistered firearms, and making false statements.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 56-year-old Daniel A. Augusto was indicted in Springfield on unlawful possession of machine guns, six counts of unlawful possession of unregistered firearms, and making false statements to federal agents.

ATF, FBI agents remove several guns from home on Robert Drive in Holyoke

22News first reported on February 23rd, that several ATF and FBI agents were investigating a home at 5 Robert Drive in Holyoke and the homeowner, Daniel Augusto, was taken in for questioning. He was arrested Friday for allegedly illegally possessing multiple unregistered firearms, magazines and silencers, including more than 40 conversion devices and forced reset triggers that are classified as machineguns under federal law.

The indictment includes that Augusto falsely stated to federal agents that all of the firearms in his residence belonged to his son and his girlfriend and that he never asked his son or his girlfriend to purchase firearms.

Firearms seized from 5 Robert Drive in Holyoke

The conversion devices and forced reset triggers found in the home were the following:

  • One PTR Industries, Inc., model PTR 9, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 9MC010480 with one magazine and an altered HK MP5-type machinegun trigger housing installed
  • 38 “switch-type” Glock machinegun conversion devices bearing a counterfeit Glock logo
  • Three Rare Breed FRT-15 forced reset triggers designed to allow drop-in installation into AR-15 type firearms, with no serial number
  • One Tommy Triggers FRT-15-3MD forced reset trigger designed to allow drop-in installation into AR-15-type firearms, with no serial number
  • One Imperial Arms Co., model EFFEN 90, 5.7x28mm caliber firearm bearing serial number HXX37 with one magazine
  • One PTR Industries, Inc., model PTR 9, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 9MK001951 with a collapsible shoulder stock, thread protector, electronic sight, and forward grip, and with one magazine
  • One Sig Sauer, model MPX, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 62B058947 with an electronic sight, a forward grip, and a Maxim Defense collapsible shoulder stock, and with one magazine
  • One Intratec, model Tec-9, 9x19mm caliber firearm bearing serial number 54601, with a secondary forward grip and a synthetic sling
  • Two black firearms silencers with no markings

Augusto faces the following if convicted, unlawful possession of machineguns provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charges of unlawful possession of unregistered firearms each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and forfeiture of the illegally possessed firearms. The charge of making false statements to federal agents provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

He is scheduled to be in federal court in Springfield Friday afternoon.

“Guns are deadly weapons. There are strict requirements regarding licensing for and registering of firearms. We believe Mr. Augusto not only unlawfully possessed numerous unregistered firearms, but also possessed a stockpile of machineguns and conversion devices that have the capability to rapidly cause death and destruction,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “The illegal possession of firearms and, moreover, machineguns, greatly threaten the safety of our communities. Gun laws are in place for a reason. The conduct alleged here is very serious. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute individuals who try to bring deadly weapons into our communities.”

“The unlawful possession of unregistered machineguns is a federal crime that ATF takes very seriously as it threatens the safety of our communities,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division. “ATF has had a long and productive relationship with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in combating violent crime and stopping the unlawful possession of firearms that are not legally registered.”

