Amid Staffing Woes - Financial Institutions Must Automate To Innovate

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022
TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
Social Equity Groups In Illinois Given A Chance In Cannabis Business, Supported By Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs CRLBF CL revealed that Parkway Dispensary, LLC and Navāda Labs, LLC, both social equity groups supported by the company’s SEED initiative, received conditional adult-use dispensary licenses as part of the 185 new licenses recently issued by the state of Illinois. “We’re thrilled for all new Illinois...
What is Constellation Token (DAG)?
Constellation Network provides cybersecurity for big data. The Constellation Network’s underlying technology, the hypergraph, provides a scalable and secure distributed network that validates data for enterprise and public sector clients. The network is fast and can meet the high data throughput demand that big data expects. Constellation aims to...
What Makes A Bullish Sign For This Publicly Traded Cannabis Tech Company? Cantor Explains
Year-to-date, WM Technology MAPS stock lost 44.90%, while over the last five years it plunged 64.73%. The marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry recently joined Russell 3000, Russell 2000, and Russell Microcap indexes. In June, the company announced a collaboration with Cann, a queer-founded, marijuana-infused beverage company,...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WFC, YQ and CVNA
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
China's Luckin plans store expansion, remains committed to U.S. market
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two years after it was forced to withdraw from the Nasdaq for an accounting fraud, China's Luckin Coffee believes it has emerged from its "darkest moment", and said it remains committed to U.S. capital markets as it expands its stores and sales.
Bitcoin Approaches This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, is inching towards the $24,000 level after recording steady growth over the past few days. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, is racing towards the $1,800 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded...
Karuna Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.
AAON: Q2 Earnings Insights
AAON AAON reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AAON missed estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $64.94 million from the same period last...
Lemonade Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Registers 77% Revenue Growth
Lemonade Inc LMND reported In Force Premium increase of 54% year-over-year to $457.6 million, primarily due to a 31% increase in the number of customers and an 18% increase in premium per customer. Annual Dollar Retention was 83% at the end of the quarter, up 1% Y/Y. Gross earned premium...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 5, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:. Symbol. Tier. Company. Failure to File. Period. Ending. (Y/M/D) SCT. 2. Skychain Technologies. Inc. Annual audited financial...
Bank of England will probably need to raise rates again, says deputy governor
The Bank of England will probably have to raise interest rates further from their current 14 year-high to tackle inflationary pressures that are gaining a foothold in Britain’s economy, its deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, has said. The spread of inflation was showing up in rising British pay and companies’...
Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone As Investors Await Wednesday's Inflation Report
The U.S. stock markets remained in the "neutral" zone on Tuesday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index. Wall Street closed mixed on Friday after a New York Federal Reserve survey showed U.S. consumers' expectations declining sharply in July. The U.S. economy, on the other hand, added higher-than-expected...
Oportun Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Oportun Financial OPRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Oportun Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $87.50 million from the same...
Why Karuna Therapeutics Jumped Around 72%; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 114.6% to close at $1.61 on Monday after climbing over 27% on Friday. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 102.7% to settle at $20.57 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline...
Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Insights
Perdoceo Education PRDO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $7.86 million from the same...
Recap: New Mountain Finance Q2 Earnings
New Mountain Finance NMFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. New Mountain Finance beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $6.55 million from...
