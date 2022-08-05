Read on kprl.com
District four supervisor race recount continues
Recount is being conducted to ascertain the accuracy of the first count showing Jimmy Paulding as the winner. – The recount of ballots in the recent primary election continues at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center. Called by citizen Darcia Stebbins of rural San Miguel, the recount of ballots in the recent 4th District Supervisor race will continue until all the ballots are sorted and counted.
Renting in SLO County? Here’s a look at the latest prices for apartments
Rent.com released new data on the prices for everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
City appoints new public works director
City has also established a new standalone utilities department. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed a new director of public works and has established a new utilities department. Freda Berman was selected to replace Christopher Alakel as Public Works Director after an internal recruitment. Alakel will head the...
Affordable Housing Paso Robles receives $30,000 grant
– Affordable Housing Paso Robles announced it received a $30,000 grant from Bank of America to help support its YouthWorks program. For the second year in a row, the grant enables six new high school students from migrant families and six current YouthWorks program members to participate in a two-month paid summer program that provides hands-on work experience and job skills training.
New Candidate Running for Paso Robles Mayor
PASO ROBLES — For two weeks, Paso Robles City Mayor Steve Martin had no contestants running against him in his re-election campaign for mayor — but that has now changed as of Aug. 2. Paso Robles resident Michael Rivera filed his campaign paperwork to the City Clerk on...
City council member announces resignation
Change in personal residency precludes Maria Garcia from continuing to serve as a council member. – Councilmember Maria Garcia has resigned her seat on the Paso Robles City Council effective immediately. Originally elected at-large to the council in Nov. 2018, Garcia has served as the District 2 representative since the city transitioned to a by-district council election system in 2019. Garcia notified the city manager and city attorney of a change in her personal residency that precludes her from continuing to serve as a council member. Garcia’s term of office was originally set to expire on Dec. 1, 2022.
First woman to serve on Paso Robles City Council in 3 decades just resigned. This is why
She had served on the North County council for more than three years.
Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike
Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
Death notices for July 26-31
Malyne Gauss, age 81, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 26. Richard Hungerford, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 31. Sandra Balestreri, age 74, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on July 28. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes...
Rural Counties Push Back as California Seeks to Expedite Solar and Wind Energy Projects
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
Talent Show in Atascadero Tonight 08.05.2022
The North County Has Talent. A big event tonight in Atascadero showcasing the communities talent. Karen McNamara of the Printery Foundation tells KPRL, “The North County Has Talent” is at six tonight outdoors at the Printery. Admission is $10 a person. It’s a fund-raiser for the Printery Foundation,...
Atascadero arrest records for August 1 to 7
On August 1, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested at 6570 Morro Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On August 1, Robert Norman Kerst, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7380 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On August 1, Rayford Dee...
Single women in SLO outpace men when it comes to buying homes, report says
In fact, the homeownership gender gap here is the fourth highest in the country for small cities.
Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria
Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
Estrella Warbirds treating veterans to vintage WWII aircraft flight
– Area residents will have the thrill of seeing a restored WWII C-47 aircraft with local veterans aboard in the skies over SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 27. The sightseeing flight in the 19- passenger “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber” is being gifted to Honor Flight Central Coast California by the Estrella Warbirds Museum and plane owners the Gooney Birds. The flight will prepare to take off at 11 a.m.
SLO clears out homeless encampment near Cal Poly: ‘We can’t settle down’
“I had to scramble and pull out the stuff I needed to survive,” said Curtis, one of the camp residents.
A pox on pickleball in SLO County II
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Local Boxer Becomes Golden Gloves State Champion
ATASCADERO — The California State Golden Gloves has a new champion, and he hails from Atascadero. On July 23 and 24 at McLane High School in Fresno, local boxer JJ Subia competed in the amateur boxing competition and beat out both the Northern and Southern California champions in the 125-pound weight class, becoming the California State Champion.
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast drug raid nabs thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills
Detectives say they've made a major drug seizure on the Central Coast, including some 17,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives had been investigating Victor Olivera-Hernandez for suspected drug dealing. They got a warrant, and raided a house in Santa Maria. Detectives say in addition to the pills,...
