Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

District four supervisor race recount continues

Recount is being conducted to ascertain the accuracy of the first count showing Jimmy Paulding as the winner. – The recount of ballots in the recent primary election continues at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center. Called by citizen Darcia Stebbins of rural San Miguel, the recount of ballots in the recent 4th District Supervisor race will continue until all the ballots are sorted and counted.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City appoints new public works director

City has also established a new standalone utilities department. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed a new director of public works and has established a new utilities department. Freda Berman was selected to replace Christopher Alakel as Public Works Director after an internal recruitment. Alakel will head the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Affordable Housing Paso Robles receives $30,000 grant

– Affordable Housing Paso Robles announced it received a $30,000 grant from Bank of America to help support its YouthWorks program. For the second year in a row, the grant enables six new high school students from migrant families and six current YouthWorks program members to participate in a two-month paid summer program that provides hands-on work experience and job skills training.
PASO ROBLES, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles Daily News

City council member announces resignation

Change in personal residency precludes Maria Garcia from continuing to serve as a council member. – Councilmember Maria Garcia has resigned her seat on the Paso Robles City Council effective immediately. Originally elected at-large to the council in Nov. 2018, Garcia has served as the District 2 representative since the city transitioned to a by-district council election system in 2019. Garcia notified the city manager and city attorney of a change in her personal residency that precludes her from continuing to serve as a council member. Garcia’s term of office was originally set to expire on Dec. 1, 2022.
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike

Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 26-31

Malyne Gauss, age 81, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 26. Richard Hungerford, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 31. Sandra Balestreri, age 74, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on July 28. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Talent Show in Atascadero Tonight 08.05.2022

The North County Has Talent. A big event tonight in Atascadero showcasing the communities talent. Karen McNamara of the Printery Foundation tells KPRL, “The North County Has Talent” is at six tonight outdoors at the Printery. Admission is $10 a person. It’s a fund-raiser for the Printery Foundation,...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 1 to 7

On August 1, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested at 6570 Morro Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On August 1, Robert Norman Kerst, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7380 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On August 1, Rayford Dee...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Break
Politics
syvnews.com

Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Estrella Warbirds treating veterans to vintage WWII aircraft flight

– Area residents will have the thrill of seeing a restored WWII C-47 aircraft with local veterans aboard in the skies over SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 27. The sightseeing flight in the 19- passenger “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber” is being gifted to Honor Flight Central Coast California by the Estrella Warbirds Museum and plane owners the Gooney Birds. The flight will prepare to take off at 11 a.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

A pox on pickleball in SLO County II

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
MORRO BAY, CA
The Atascadero News

Local Boxer Becomes Golden Gloves State Champion

ATASCADERO — The California State Golden Gloves has a new champion, and he hails from Atascadero. On July 23 and 24 at McLane High School in Fresno, local boxer JJ Subia competed in the amateur boxing competition and beat out both the Northern and Southern California champions in the 125-pound weight class, becoming the California State Champion.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast drug raid nabs thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills

Detectives say they've made a major drug seizure on the Central Coast, including some 17,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives had been investigating Victor Olivera-Hernandez for suspected drug dealing. They got a warrant, and raided a house in Santa Maria. Detectives say in addition to the pills,...

