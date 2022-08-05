Change in personal residency precludes Maria Garcia from continuing to serve as a council member. – Councilmember Maria Garcia has resigned her seat on the Paso Robles City Council effective immediately. Originally elected at-large to the council in Nov. 2018, Garcia has served as the District 2 representative since the city transitioned to a by-district council election system in 2019. Garcia notified the city manager and city attorney of a change in her personal residency that precludes her from continuing to serve as a council member. Garcia’s term of office was originally set to expire on Dec. 1, 2022.

5 DAYS AGO