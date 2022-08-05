Six Flags New England to hold ‘Scare Fair’ for Fright Fest positions

Read on www.westernmassnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
Massachusetts ideas for adrenaline junkies: 10 best places to get your blood pumping
If you’re looking for a little bit of adventure, look no further than your home state of Massachusetts. There are plenty of places adrenaline junkies can have fun, whether you prefer to stay inside, experience the outdoors or something in between. Check out some of the best places to...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Jimmy Fund, Feed the Kids, and Family Field Day
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, West Springfield, and Springfield. It was a long day of golf at the Chicopee Country Club, as head pro Mike O’Neill played 108 holes to benefit the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which raises money to benefit cancer research for children and adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
The Zoo at Forest Park hosts Brew at the Zoo event
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Lions and Tigers and Beers, oh my! Brew At The Zoo returned to Forest Park Saturday afternoon. The 21+ event featured beer samples from local craft breweries, food trucks, live music, games and lots of adorable animals. “A lot of people come here with young children and...
westernmassnews.com
Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station
Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book. Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Aug. 7. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. This week, we're getting answers from the new president of the Springfield Regional Chamber,...
westernmassnews.com
9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book
This week, we're getting answers from the new president of the Springfield Regional Chamber, Diana Szynal, on the role of the chamber, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses, and the things that need to be done to help businesses get back on track. Ribbon cutting held for...
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton
Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
How animals at the Forest Park Zoo deal with the heat
We've gotten through another day of brutal heat, but have you ever wondered how this oppressive weather affects the animals at Springfield's Forest Park Zoo?
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bobcat spotted in Longmeadow backyard Sunday
A 22News viewer captured a photo of a bobcat Sunday in their backyard.
hometownweekly.net
Adams Farm hosts pleasant summer concert
Walpole’s Adams Farm, just over the border from Westwood, opened its barn doors to Matt Tremble and The Dane Street Project on Saturday, July 30. The afternoon of free music, hosted by the Friends of Adams Farm, drew quite the crowd. Guests brought lawn chairs, blankets, and their favorite snacks to relax by the barn.
Heat Advisory: Temperatures feel above 100 degrees Monday & Tuesday
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has details on the heat wave and ways to stay cool.
VIDEO: Mama bear and two cubs spotted in Blandford yard
A Blandford resident shared video with 22News of a bear and her two cubs walking across their yard Friday morning.
Westfield’s Big Day National Night Out begins at noon Saturday
Meet Westfield police, firefighters, and city leaders during the city's National Night Out event.
VIDEO: “He’s just hungry,” bear in Westfield
A 22News viewer caught a bear on camera Thursday afternoon in the backyard of a Westfield home.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Northampton Police & Fire Rescue escort Ground Zero Flag
An American flag that had been raised at Ground Zero in the days following September 11, 2001, was escorted by Northampton Police and Fire Rescue on Sunday evening.
Comments / 0