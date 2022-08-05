ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Crawford County July restaurant inspections: critical violations

By Public Record
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Crawford County Public Health in July:

Aumiller Park Concession Stand, 400 Aumiller Park Drive, Bucyrus, July 7. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food - date marking (critical, corrected during inspection). Opened container of nacho cheese without date marking observed in cooler. Ensure date is placed on product once it is opened and discarded within seven days.

Mark's Homemade Ice Cream, 201 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, July 11. Time/temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding (critical) Temps in small cooler beside microwave were reading high (milk: 45-46 degrees internal temp). Potentially hazardous items were removed from cooler and placed in walk-in-cooler during inspection. Items will remain in walk-in-cooler until cooler has been repaired. Facility will contact me once cooler has been repaired. Correct by July 14.

Bob Evans Restaurants #2017, 1517 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, July 13. Time as a public health control - four hour time limit (critical, corrected during inspection). Improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). Diced tomatoes, ham, etc. not properly marked for discard time. Items marked with correct time during inspection.

Crawford County Cattlemen's Association, 1829 Parcher Road, Bucyrus, July 18. Packaged and unpackaged food - preventing contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Raw beef patties observed on top shelf above ready-to-eat foods in stainless steel cooler. Operator relocated patties to the bottom shelf during inspection. Time/temperature controlled for safety food - hot holding (critical, corrected during inspection). Hot holding units are only to be used to hot hold foods after they have been cooked to the proper temperature. Cooked shredded beef observed recently placed in hot holding unit to reheat. Operator corrected this by reheating beef in a pan on the grill to 165 degrees and transferred back to hot holding units.

Creamery at Buckeye Beach, 3933 Hensing Road, Bucyrus, July 19. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food - date marking (critical, corrected during inspection). After hot dog package has been opened in cooler, a date must be placed on hot dogs and sold/discarded within seven days, unless hot dogs are placed in freezer after opening.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Crawford/Web.nsf.

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

