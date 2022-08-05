Furries Are Speaking Out Against Attendees Of A Convention With Ties To The Far Right

Read on www.buzzfeednews.com
Pow Wow held to raise money for veterans in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tribal citizens and color guards from across the nation are in Broken Arrow for a three day Pow Wow meant to raise awareness for veterans. The event is being held to benefit Mission 22, which has played a vital role in helping veterans with resources and support.
Navajo woman walks across the country to raise awareness about missing indigenous people
TULSA, Okla. — A Navajo woman hopes to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous people by walking across the country. Seraphine Warren hopes her walk brings attention to hundreds of missing and murdered indigenous people all across the country. She became an advocate after her aunt, 63-year-old Ella Mae Begay, went missing.
tulsatoday.com
Justice for Gertrude, Part 1
A 40 year Tulsa mystery revealed. On October 13, 1981, Gertrude Marshall Blakey, a wealthy 73-year-old Tulsan, was attacked in the doorway of her home at 1843 East 31st Place. Forty years later, it remains an unsolved open case of homicide. Her grandson and family trustee, Marshall Johnson (age 47)...
News On 6
Dogs Cooldown At McClure Park K-9 Splash Party
Dozens of dogs and even their owners got to cooldown Sunday at a dog pool party. This is the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Park in Tulsa. After Tulsa Parks' Pools close for the summer, they have a pool day for the pups. Sunday afternoon, News On 6's Chinh Doan...
cherokeephoenix.org
Mural cover-up sparks conversation about public art
TAHLEQUAH – Local Cherokee Nation citizens and artists voiced concerns when a popular mural on the corner of Downing and Muskogee Ave. was painted over to make way for a new business. In 2020 renowned Native American artist Yatika Starr Fields began painting a series of murals across the...
Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online. People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”
Fraudsters are using local businesses as part of their scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) told FOX23 how scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work. Now they’re detailing how someone tried to use a local business as part of their scam. Christina Hageny is the president of Valor Payroll Solutions in Tulsa. She...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch
Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week with a bike ride to brunch Sunday morning. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the community members,...
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Tulsa mayor names former city councilor Blake Ewing as new Chief of Staff
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday that former city councilor Blake Ewing will take over as his Chief of Staff next month.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
Women work to get dog out back after man leaves her behind in California
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa women said a man arrested for harboring a teenage runaway twice now left his dog behind in California. FOX23 previously reported that Christopher Bartley was first arrested in June for harboring a teenage runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
TPS board president to Hofmeister: Reconsider HB 1755 violation vote
In late July, the State BOE voted for a more severe penalty than recommended to TPS. The vote demoted the district to have an "accreditation with warning."
publicradiotulsa.org
Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests
An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
moreclaremore.com
Retiring a Route 66 Relic
(Republished from March 3 2015 moreClaremore) Route 66 was a bustling artery of new visitors and out of town patrons coming into town looking for roadside attractions like the Blue Whale up the road in Catoosa, lodging and great and unique places to eat. Towns scattered up and down the mother road are all vying for attention and prospective tourism dollars. Some things change, some things stay the same.
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
publicradiotulsa.org
A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings
An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
Vigil held for 17-year-old who drowned last weekend
RAMONA, Okla. — A Washington County community came together to remember a teenager who died last weekend. 17-year-old Ethan Dodson died last Saturday while swimming at Ponca Lake in Kay County. Dodson swam out to a buoy but went under when he was swimming back. Oklahoma Highway Patrol found his body around two hours later.
Former prisoner transport officer charged with assaulting detainee
A former private prisoner officer was charged with sexually assaulting a male detainee during a prisoner transport.
