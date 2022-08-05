Read on www.nbcsports.com
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Sixers star Tobias Harris’ hilarious Boban Marjanovic confession during his wedding day
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Harris claimed that he was...
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOOK: Isaiah Thomas Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Isaiah Thomas commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. Thomas played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks last season, and the best years of his career came with the Boston Celtics.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas
Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
Lakers: Former LA Champ Sells Title Rings for Combined $250k Towards Ukraine Support
Lakers Champion Slava Medvedenko sells two of his championship rings in efforts to help his home country of Ukraine.
Look At Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Sunday
The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets. He signed with the franchise in 2019 to pair up with Kyrie Irving, but he missed the first season due to injury. This past season, he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from...
Steph Curry Reveals New Signature Shoe on Riley’s Birthday
Steph Curry unveiled his latest Under Armour sneaker with the help of a Warriors’ fan favorite.
Draymond Green takes swipe at 1 Lakers player
Draymond Green may have love for LeBron James, but that definitely does not extend to one of James’ teammates. In an episode of his podcast for The Volume this week, the Golden State Warriors star Green threw some shade at Los Angeles Lakers swingman Austin Reaves. Green was commenting on Reaves recently expressing a desire to ditch the nicknames “AR-15” and “Hillbilly Kobe.”
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite at Concert During Offseason
Two years ago, James Harden started the 2020-2021 NBA season as a member of the Houston Rockets. While Houston was Harden’s home for the eight years prior, the former MVP didn’t like the idea of staying around for the ninth season. Although Harden suited up and appeared in eight games that year, he ...
Report: All Signs Point Towards 1 Outcome For LeBron James, Lakers
Two days ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers met to discuss a potential contract extension. After that meeting was over, James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN that negotiations would continue. On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided an update on James' contract situation with the...
Steph Curry Unveils His Latest Signature Shoe
Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players in the entire world and after winning another title with the Warriors, there is no doubt that he is on a high right now. In many respects, he is one of the most famous and marketable stars in the league right now, which means he has plenty of products on the way.
