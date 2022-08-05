Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit

Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores.

Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit.

"Just like at our supercenters, the products/services in the leased space at our small-format stores change and evolve based on customer feedback and the needs of the customers at that store," Guglielmi wrote in an email to the Free Press.

Great Lakes Coffee products will still be sold in its stores.

Meijer is expected to announce a new offering for both spaces soon.

The Woodward Corners Market and Rivertown Market store concepts are part of Meijer's small-format stores designed to have a neighborhood grocer vibe.

Great Lakes Coffee served a variety of specialty coffees, espressos and cold brew coffees.

With the closings of its shops at the Meijer stores, the chain is now down to two metro Detroit locations and one in Key West, Florida, based on the locations listed on its website . Messages left at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company were not returned. Its roastery is in Bloomfield Hills.

The Midtown coffee shop at 3965 Woodward Ave. has been closed since early January because of a COVID-19 outbreak. On Feb. 16, workers went on strike, demanding safer conditions and negotiating for higher wages, and the shop never reopened.

Meijer Woodward Corner Market opened in early 2020 at the Woodward Corners Beaumont Hospital development at 13 Mile and Woodward. Great Lakes Coffee anchored a café area inside the store. Last October, the Meijer Rivertown Market opened.

