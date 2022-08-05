ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Great Lakes Coffee will soon serve its last drinks inside two small-format Meijer stores.

Meijer spokesman Frank Guglielmi confirmed to the Free Press that Saturday will be the last day for Great Lakes Coffee at its Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak and its Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit.

"Just like at our supercenters, the products/services in the leased space at our small-format stores change and evolve based on customer feedback and the needs of the customers at that store," Guglielmi wrote in an email to the Free Press.

Great Lakes Coffee products will still be sold in its stores.

Meijer is expected to announce a new offering for both spaces soon.

The Woodward Corners Market and Rivertown Market store concepts are part of Meijer's small-format stores designed to have a neighborhood grocer vibe.

Great Lakes Coffee served a variety of specialty coffees, espressos and cold brew coffees.

With the closings of its shops at the Meijer stores, the chain is now down to two metro Detroit locations and one in Key West, Florida, based on the locations listed on its website . Messages left at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company were not returned. Its roastery is in Bloomfield Hills.

The Midtown coffee shop at 3965 Woodward Ave. has been closed since early January because of a COVID-19 outbreak. On Feb. 16, workers went on strike, demanding safer conditions and negotiating for higher wages, and the shop never reopened.

Meijer Woodward Corner Market opened in early 2020 at the Woodward Corners Beaumont Hospital development at 13 Mile and Woodward. Great Lakes Coffee anchored a café area inside the store. Last October, the Meijer Rivertown Market opened.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to:  sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Great Lakes Coffee shops closing at 2 Meijer stores in metro Detroit

1051thebounce.com

National Frozen Custard Day: Top Michigan Frozen Custard Spots

Man! It sure has been humid lately. It’s the hottest part of the summer and we do what we can to cool off here in Michigan during these hot August days! Sometimes we take a dip in the pool or run through the sprinkler or lock ourselves up in the house with the AC on blast. Some days we get in the car and go score a simple, cold dessert like frozen custard. It’s a great family outing.
MICHIGAN STATE
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route

If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

House owned by holdout owners near Little Caesars Arena burns down

A rundown house in the shadow of Little Caesars Arena was leveled by fire early Monday — property owned by one of the last holdouts in the area surrounding the venue who have not sold to the Ilitch organization. The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 4 a.m....
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places for poutine in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although more typically known as being from north of the border, options for poutine can certainly be found in Ann Arbor. You can find the Canadian-born dish at Conor O’Niell’s, which features an Irish twist, and Zingerman’s Roadhouse, which sticks with the classic curds-on-fries, and other points around town,
ANN ARBOR, MI
