Canton, OH

Canton Bluecoats return home for Tour of Champions show in Akron

By Independent staff report
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
CANTON – After a busy few weeks traveling nearly 8,000 miles across the country, the Canton Bluecoats are on their way home.

The drum and bugle corps returns to Northeast Ohio Monday for a final performance of the season before heading to Drum Corps International's World Championships Aug. 11-13 at Oil Lucas Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Tour of Champions begins at 8 p.m. at the University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium, 375 E. Exchange St., and will feature eight DCI World Class corps, including The Cavaliers, Carolina Crown, Phantom Regiment and the Boston Crusaders. The Bluecoats 50th anniversary Alumni Corp - made up of more than 400 alumni members - will also take the field.

"It's been a whirlwind season," Bluecoats CEO Mike Scott said. "It's the first time we are doing the full tour since 2019. It's been really cool being back on the field in front of audiences."

The Bluecoats have had an outstanding season with several first-place finishes while continuing to jockey for the top spot with the Boston Crusaders and Carolina Crown.

"It's been quite the battle," Scott said. "Anyone of these three could medal (at Worlds)."

Drum corps fans in Northeast Ohio can see the Tour of Champions show, which features top corps at their best heading into the World Championships, Scott said, adding the groups are at their peak performance.

50 year historyCanton Bluecoats celebrate 50th anniversary

Scott noted it is only one of two chances fans will have to see the "once in a generation" alumni group perform.

He added more than 2,000 high school students will attend Monday's show, including local high school students who will attend the show for free as part of the Bluecoats' Play it Forward Program, which aims to bring life-changing experiences by providing free and reduced tickets to hundreds of middle and high school performing arts students.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $25 to $75 and can be purchased at www.bluecoats.com/events.

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
