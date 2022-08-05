ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Assumption Parish man faces 20 years in prison for stabbing man in chest

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
 3 days ago
A 40-year-old Assumption Parish man faces up to 20 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday in a stabbing.

Justin Fair of Paincourtville was found guilty of attempted manslaughter after a trial this week before state District Judge Steven Tureau.

A sentencing date has not been set, according to the Assumption Parish District Attorney's Office.

Deputies were called about a stabbing March 27, 2021, at a business in Paincourtville, the Sheriff's Office said earlier.

Officers learned Fair had parked his car in front of the victim’s vehicle, authorities said. The two men approached one another and started arguing when Fair stabbed the other man in the chest and fled.

He was found the next day driving a vehicle, the Sherff’s Office said. Following a chase through several streets and farm roads, a deputy took the suspect into custody.

Fair remains in the Assumption Parish jail awaiting sentencing.

— Courier and Daily Comet Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @CourierEditor.

