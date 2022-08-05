Read on www.dbltap.com
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On
In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Leave Packs?
FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 has hit packs as of Friday, Aug. 5. FUTTIES is the FIFA promotion that keeps on giving. Going strong since the first FUTTIES batch dropped on July 15, it seems like EA hasn't finished giving yet. If you haven't heard yet, FUTTIES is the FIFA...
League of Legends Season 12 Ranked Split 3 End Date
League of Legends ranked seasons are divided into three splits, each of which offer players a variety of new rewards to earn to show off their ranked progress. Splits don't reset the player's rank, and often last around 3 months each. Split 3 began on July 30, and here's when it's expected to end.
League of Legends August 2022 Patch Schedule
League of Legends patches often come with Champion and System adjustments aimed at improving and balancing the state of the game, making them exciting for many players. There are a few patches coming in August for players to look forward to in the wake of the Durability Update that, for many, fixed major issues in League of Legends.
FIFA Mobile Manager Mode: Everything You Need to Know
Here's everything you need to know about FIFA Mobile's Manager Mode. FIFA Mobile has launched its Manager Mode. FIFA Mobile has been very successful since its release in January, with over 100 Million downloads on the Google play store alone. Manager Mode stands to attract more players to the greatest game on grass, expanding further on the mobile game's product offering.
Rocket League Fan Clash Explained
Coming along with the highly anticipated Rocket League World Championship, Rocket League will be implementing the Fan Clash.
3 Surprising Changes in the Apex Legends: Hunted Patch Notes
Apex Legends: Hunted had all the usual updates when it comes to a new season, and Respawn Entertainment did a decent job covering upcoming features, but that doesn't mean there weren't surprises. We already did a full breakdown of the whole patch notes covering every aspect, but there were some...
Charge Rifle Will Not Change in Apex Legends Season 14 According to Respawn
The Charge Rifle is staying the same for Apex Legends Season 14 according to an Apex Legends developer in a recent interview. After the announcement trailer for Season 14, Respawn made their rounds through the media giving out a few interviews. One was with TheLoadout where the topic of the controversial sniper came up.
SNK Announces New Fatal Fury Game in Development
After more than 20 years, a new Fatal Fury game is on its way.
Apex Legends Hunted Battle Pass Rewards Revealed
Apex Legends developers Respawn have just revealed the Hunted battle pass rewards. There are a variety of new free and premium rewards for players to earn just by playing. Despite the hit free-to-play FPS battle royale being released back in 2019, Apex Legends has continued to receive plentiful free updates that provide players with new content such as legends, skins and guns. The most common way for players to earn these items is through the battle pass, which features a variety of in-game items that are earned just by playing. The battle pass contains a free version at no cost and a premium version which costs 950 Apex Coins.
League of Legends Patch 12.15 Preview
League of Legends Patch 12.15 is coming out on August 10, alongside a variety of new Champion and system adjustments. League of Legends Developer Matt Leung-Harrison, known as @RiotPhroxzon on Twitter, posted a preview of the changes coming to the new patch. Here's all the information we got from the Patch 12.15 preview.
Modern Warfare II Will Have New Grand Prix Map to Play During Beta
The Modern Warfare II beta will have a new Grand Prix map. The 6v6 map is located in an urban race circuit and can be tested during the entirety of the beta. It seems the map is designed and based on the Singapore Grand Prix based on the Marina Bay lettering.
Tencent Reportedly Aims to Become Largest Ubisoft Shareholder
Tencent has made an aggressive offer to the Guillemot family in an attempt to become the largest single stakeholder in Ubisoft.
Overwatch 2 Won't Be Getting a Third Beta
Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third beta ahead of its release in October. Players hoping to get in on another beta for Overwatch 2 might be left disappointed, after Blizzard vice president Jon Spector announced that they would not be organizing anymore public betas.
Football transfer rumours: Liverpool look to move for Marcelo Brozovic?
As their focus has swung wildly from Marko Arnautovic to Adrien Rabiot in recent days, Manchester United’s summer transfer strategy has started to look increasingly unstrategic. In the words of Roy Keane on Sunday: “My goodness. What’s going on?”. Having spent so much of the summer fruitlessly...
MLB The Show 22 Mini Seasons Goals, Rewards as of Aug. 4
Here's a breakdown of the Mini Seasons goals and rewards in MLB The Show 22 Diamond Dynasty, as of Aug. 4, 2022.
LCS Summer 2022 Week 7: How to Watch, Schedule
Here's how to watch Week 7 of the LCS Summer 2022, and what the schedule is. The League Championship Series, or LCS Summer 2022, is the top level of professional League of Legends esports in North America, hosted by Riot Games. Ten teams are going head to head over the course of the summer until Aug. 14. Week 6 winded up a little while ago, so here's where fans can watch Week 7 of the competition.
MLB The Show 22: Best Possible Team in Diamond Dynasty
At this point in MLB The Show 22, we've gone over a few theme teams. But now, we are going to discuss the best overall team in Diamond Dynasty.
