Hershey, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Nancy A Rife obituary 1944~2022

Nancy A Rife (Piper), age 78, passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on August 7, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 25, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA to Truman William Piper and Dessie Irene (Mayhugh) Piper. She was preceded in death by her late...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022

Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Hester A Smith obituary 1941~2022

Hester A Smith, 80, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at her residence. Hester was born in Berkley Springs, West Virginia on August 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Della (Moats) and Edgar J. Weller. She was the widow of James E. Smith whom she married...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kay R Stake obituary 1936~2021

Kay R Stake (Morder), 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 28, 2022 at Providence Place, Chambersburg. She was born on August 24, 1936 in Alexandria, Pennsylvania to Harry and Clara (Rudy) Morder. She retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1990. Kay loved spending time with her grandchildren, was an...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf 1951~2022

Mr. Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son A. Fred McCleaf of Waynesboro and the late Nancy (Lanehart) McCleaf. Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022

Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Russell E Mellott obituary 1957~2022

Russell E Mellott, 65, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Mary A. (Manning) and Rankin E. Mellott. He was the widower of Dorothy J. (Crevoiserat) Mellott whom he married...
HARRISONVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: ThomasCrew

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 1747 Cape Lookout St : Franklin in the City of Chambersburg : Pennsylvania,. 17202-8121 intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Chambersburg Pennsylvania, this...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Hilde B Elliott obituary 1927~2022

Hilde B Elliott, 95, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 18, 1927 in Itzkany, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Brucker of Romania. Hilde owned and operated Elliott’s Styling Salon until retiring in 2002....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

