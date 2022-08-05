Read on fcfreepresspa.com
Nancy A Rife obituary 1944~2022
Nancy A Rife (Piper), age 78, passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on August 7, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 25, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA to Truman William Piper and Dessie Irene (Mayhugh) Piper. She was preceded in death by her late...
Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022
Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
Cumberland County: Third Amazon Employee Death at Carlisle Warehouse
22-year-old Alex Carrillo, has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse in Carlisle PA. Carlisle is in Cumberland County, a neighbor to Franklin County. Carrillo’s death marks the third Amazon employee death at a Carlisle-area warehouse since 2014. : Mutual aid...
Hester A Smith obituary 1941~2022
Hester A Smith, 80, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at her residence. Hester was born in Berkley Springs, West Virginia on August 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Della (Moats) and Edgar J. Weller. She was the widow of James E. Smith whom she married...
Kay R Stake obituary 1936~2021
Kay R Stake (Morder), 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 28, 2022 at Providence Place, Chambersburg. She was born on August 24, 1936 in Alexandria, Pennsylvania to Harry and Clara (Rudy) Morder. She retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1990. Kay loved spending time with her grandchildren, was an...
Tyler David Harris obituary 1989~2022
Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008...
Chambersburg: Transportation Priorities Across Franklin County
The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) has released the results of its public long-range transportation plan survey. The data provides valuable information as the FCMPO develops the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and establishes priorities to meet the county’s transportation needs over the next 20 years. : Senator...
Phyllis Elaine Bender obituary 1939~2022
Phyllis Elaine Bender, 83, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 10, 1939, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Glenn R. and E. Elaine (Gardner) Miller. Phyllis had a long and extensive real estate career in the Chambersburg...
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr. 1933~2022
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr., 88, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home. Born September 3, 1933 in Greencastle, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Helen Hays Young. Earl was a 1951 graduate of Greencastle Antrim High School. A...
Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf 1951~2022
Mr. Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son A. Fred McCleaf of Waynesboro and the late Nancy (Lanehart) McCleaf. Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School...
Harold Franklin Nelson obituary 1942~2022
Harold Franklin Nelson, Jr., age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, MD. Born December 29, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Harold F. Nelson, Sr. and Ida Mae Ford Nelson and step-father George Benedum.
Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022
Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
Russell E Mellott obituary 1957~2022
Russell E Mellott, 65, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Mary A. (Manning) and Rankin E. Mellott. He was the widower of Dorothy J. (Crevoiserat) Mellott whom he married...
John Joseph Rogers obituary 1959~2022
John Joseph Rogers, Jr. of Chambersburg, Pa. died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 30, 2022. He was 62. Born August 11, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late John J. and Ann (Crean) Rogers; and preceded in death by his sister Teri (David) Spencer.
Brehon R Sweeny Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Brehon R Sweeny Sr., 79, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1942, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Grant and Margaret (Abrams) Sweeny. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mrs....
Robert LeRoy Buckley obituary 1935~2022
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
Reynolds F Stull Jr. obituary 1951~2022
Mr. Reynolds F Stull Jr., 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home. Born June 17, 1951 in Quincy Township, PA, he was the son of the late Reynolds and Margret (Green) Stull. Mr. Stull worked at Redland Brick, Rocky Ridge, MD. He retired in...
Mutual aid critical in fighting local fires
Mutual aid is critical in fighting local fires, fire officials say. Even paid departments such as Chambersburg Fire Department depend on volunteers and call for help from first responders who man and run the county’s numerous volunteer fire companies. Sometimes they even get help from nearby counties. Such was...
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: ThomasCrew
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 1747 Cape Lookout St : Franklin in the City of Chambersburg : Pennsylvania,. 17202-8121 intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Chambersburg Pennsylvania, this...
Hilde B Elliott obituary 1927~2022
Hilde B Elliott, 95, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 18, 1927 in Itzkany, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Brucker of Romania. Hilde owned and operated Elliott’s Styling Salon until retiring in 2002....
