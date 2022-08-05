Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon

Read on 13wham.com
Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound […]
Penn Yan Man Arrested on Trespassing, Resisting Arrest Charges
A Penn Yan man faces a number of charges including trespassing and resisting arrest following an investigation into a series of 9-1-1 calls on Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of East Bluff Drive in Jerusalem to investigate a man going to several homes in the area and then refusing to leave. When deputies located Matthew Nowicki, he was having an argument with some of those residents. As he was being placed into custody, Nowicki allegedly resisted arrest.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for DWI after truck crashes through Scottsville home
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Randy Bratcher, 34 of Dansville, was arrested for drunk driving after a truck crashed through a home in Scottsville on Monday. No one was injured. Monroe County deputies said the truck went all the way through the house on Rochester Street at around 1:30 a.m. and ended up in a neighbor's driveway.
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for DWI
On August 6, 2022 at approximately 10:03PM, Troopers observed traffic infractions and their investigation led to interview with James P. Carlin. Carlin exhibited several signs of impairment and failed SFSTs. Carlin was transported to SP Lockport where he recorded a BAC of .12%. Carlin was released and given an appearance...
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in Theft
An Olean man was charged with theft on Friday. Olean Police charged 24-year-old Aaron W. Pilon with petit larceny. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
rochesterfirst.com
Murder arrest made in Baden St. Rec Center shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured. At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man
A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022. Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.
Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog
A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
Geneva Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Generator Theft
Geneva Police need your help in trying to identify the person who allegedly stole an almost 3-THOUSAND dollar generator from Harbor Freight Tools on Sunday. Officers say a black male (pictured above), with a distinct limp, walked out of the Hamilton Street store shortly at around 1:40 with a 7600-watt Predator generator. The suspect, described as being 5’10 with a thin build, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
Williamsville man admits to aggravated harassment; case against co-defendant pending
Christian McCaffrey will be sentenced in October.
Burglar in Tioga County leaves their mark with Sharpie marker
Covington, Pa. — A burglar left their mark with a Sharpie marker at a residence in Covington Township, Tioga County. State police at Mansfield say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary on July 30. When they entered the residence, they found 666 was written on the walls with a Sharpie marker. The suspect also had drawn a pentagram on a kitchen counter. Police said the suspect broke into the residence on Canada Road through a window. Police were able to locate fingerprints on a window and sent them to a lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Wayne County Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
13 WHAM
13 WHAM
Man killed in Wayne County motorcycle crash
Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a motorcycle collision in the Town of Arcadia Sunday night. that resulted in one fatality and one injured. Around 8:00 p.m. deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak was operating his motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road when he lost control of his bike and collided into a ditch. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle, a mailbox and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
