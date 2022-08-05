ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Comments / 1

Related
dallasexpress.com

Drought Conditions Damaging House Foundations

This dry summer is putting many homes at risk for foundation damage. Just like you should check your roof after hail, experts recommend that you check your foundations during a drought season. “We are in a severe drought situation,” Olshan Foundation Solutions’ Blane Bartley said. He explained that in these...
JARED GOLDEN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers

A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record

Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#West Nile Virus#Insect Repellent#The Mosquito#Wnv#Castlewood#Deet Lrb
The Cross Timbers Gazette

City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square

The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
JUSTIN, TX
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, slight drop in cases

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that the number of active cases dropped a bit for the first time in months. In July, the DCPH reported that the county went from the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level to the medium level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that have risen consistently for about three months. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 213.4. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.9, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 6.2%, up from 0.8% on May 6. The new numbers are a slight dip from where they were last week.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Meat market coming to Flower Mound

Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dmagazine.com

This Bug Wants to Eat Your Trees: How to Stop the Emerald Ash Borer

Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer 20 years ago found its way to North America, where it was first spotted in Michigan. In May, Texas A&M Forest Service sounded the alarm that its monitoring traps in Dallas had for the first time caught the sucker. The beetle has arrived.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Human remains have been found after putting out a fire in Savoy. Several acres of grass on FM 1752 in Savoy caught fire Friday. That’s where police say human skeletal remains were found. Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood. Hagood was reported missing...
SAVOY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022

As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!
DOUBLE OAK, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services

The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt

Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal

This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy