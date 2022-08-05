Read on www.crosstimbersgazette.com
dallasexpress.com
Drought Conditions Damaging House Foundations
This dry summer is putting many homes at risk for foundation damage. Just like you should check your roof after hail, experts recommend that you check your foundations during a drought season. “We are in a severe drought situation,” Olshan Foundation Solutions’ Blane Bartley said. He explained that in these...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers
A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record
Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
Fort Worth urges people to conserve water
The City of Fort Worth is putting out another call for people to conserve water whenever they can. This, as water usage in the city continues to increase amid the hot, dry conditions.
The COVID endgame: When and how will businesses and schools be able to treat the virus like the flu
DALLAS — It’s been two and a half years since COVID-19 shut down the country, and it’s still in the front of many Americans’ lives. But, that may be changing even as cases have surged. “It’s going to be with us for the long-term like flu...
City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square
The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
dailyphew.com
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
Denton County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, slight drop in cases
In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that the number of active cases dropped a bit for the first time in months. In July, the DCPH reported that the county went from the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level to the medium level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that have risen consistently for about three months. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 213.4. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.9, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 6.2%, up from 0.8% on May 6. The new numbers are a slight dip from where they were last week.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
CandysDirt.com
These North Texas Counties Aren’t the Cheapest for New Construction Value, Report Finds
Collin and Denton counties are tops in Texas, and maybe in not such a good way. The ever-developing counties are the most expensive in Texas when it comes to average new construction value, according to a report by Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits...
Meat market coming to Flower Mound
Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
dmagazine.com
This Bug Wants to Eat Your Trees: How to Stop the Emerald Ash Borer
Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer 20 years ago found its way to North America, where it was first spotted in Michigan. In May, Texas A&M Forest Service sounded the alarm that its monitoring traps in Dallas had for the first time caught the sucker. The beetle has arrived.
newcivilengineer.com
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
KXII.com
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire
SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Human remains have been found after putting out a fire in Savoy. Several acres of grass on FM 1752 in Savoy caught fire Friday. That’s where police say human skeletal remains were found. Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood. Hagood was reported missing...
News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2022
As you may have noticed, the contractor has completed revisions to the Double Oak town logo on the elevated water storage tank at Simmons Road and FM 407. Everyone was surprised at the small, light blue initial rendition, and the Town is thankful that Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation and the contractor stepped up to make it right!
dallasexpress.com
Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services
The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal
This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
