In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that the number of active cases dropped a bit for the first time in months. In July, the DCPH reported that the county went from the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level to the medium level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that have risen consistently for about three months. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 213.4. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.9, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 6.2%, up from 0.8% on May 6. The new numbers are a slight dip from where they were last week.

