Read on www.crosstimbersgazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
This North Texas coffee shop is connecting people and cultures one coffee bean at a time
"Peace and Blessings": that's the meaning behind locally owned coffee shop "Pax and Beneficia".
Thrillist
The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot
Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
PJ’s Coffee to Open near Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth
The menu features coffee, espresso, beignets, breakfast sandwiches, and more!
How to get every possible discount at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The 2022 edition of the State Fair of Texas starts its 24-day run in Dallas' Fair Park on September 30, with music, games, and food. But what we're here for is discounts. There are a multitude of discount ticket options and deals being offered by the State Fair and other entities, meaning there's no reason you should ever pay full price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasfarmersmarket.org
WATERMELON SALSA WITH CUCUMBERS & PEPPERS
Served chilled or at room temperature with chips or as a salad. Here, in the heart of downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for all of North Texas. Honesty, transparency and responsibility are the guiding forces behind our organization. We believe in educating our community about how to live in a natural, balanced way.
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Eater
Desperately Seeking Oysters in Dallas
Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Have a question? Send them via the tipline, and Eater will feature the answer to one or more each month. No question is too difficult or silly to be considered. The names of the people who write in with questions will remain anonymous on the site.
Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound
A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
fortworthreport.org
Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth celebrates pop tab donation with popsicles
Nonprofit organization Advocates for Special People in Arlington brought aluminum soda pop tabs by the hundreds to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, 1001 8th Ave. Members of the nonprofit organization enjoyed ice popsicles from Frios Gourmet Pops while Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth workers collected the soda pop tabs, which they sell for cash for between 40 and 70 cents per pound, said Amy Norris, the community engagement manager at the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth.
Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal
This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
dallasexpress.com
Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat
A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Asks for Volunteers Amid 75% Occupancy Increase
The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas serves as a home away from home for sick kids needing medical treatment, but now, it’s finding itself in unfamiliar territory - desperately needing volunteers to step up. Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock said occupancy is up 75% percent since...
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
Tea shop opens in Northlake
A new tea shop celebrated its grand opening over the weekend in Northlake. Tea Xetera is now open in Northlake Commons, at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 250. Customers can stop by for a wide variety of house-brewed loose leaf tea, hot or iced, including flavors such as southern peach, mango tango, matcha latte and many more, including weekly specials.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
GOOD Thoughts — August 2022
School and sports begin anew. How shall we keep track of our crew?. PostNet is here to help. From calendars to organizing and so much more, we can help you keep score. Need a wall size calendar printed to write upon and keep track of events?. We do that. Want...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0