Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
LOST CREEK, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people...
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison
New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
Hochul defends bail reform as Zeldin challenges her on crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on bail reform Monday, saying there is no evidence it has contributed to rising crime rates. Her remarks came on the day her Republican opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said reforms to solitary confinement rules led to an increase in attacks on corrections officers.
With CDC expected to ease COVID guidelines, NY superintendents hopeful for return to normal learning
It's been more than two years since COVID-19 began to spread across the world, disrupting everyone's daily lives. One area that was greatly impacted was schools and learning. But there are signs that we're slowly returning back to normal. New COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could arrive in the coming week.
N.C. sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair
It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
