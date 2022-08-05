Passengers, Driver Injured When MAX Train Crashes At Milwaukie Stop

Read on www.kxl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KXL
Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
KXL
Pedestrian Dies In I-84 Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit by a car on Interstate 84 east of 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning and died at the scene. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 1:00am. The person has not yet been identified. They’re the 17th pedestrian to lose their...
Car fire slows traffic on I-205 Southbound
A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-205 Southbound on Monday morning.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
100+ shots fired in Gresham, leaves 1 injured
Police recovered more than 100 shell casings in Gresham after a drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
KXL
Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Teen hits pedestrian, leads deputies on high-speed chase in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that at times reached over 110 mph in Orchards on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies saw a stolen car parked at a...
kptv.com
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
Pedestrian dies on I-84, Portland police say
A crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 84 in Portland killed a pedestrian, police said. The driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene just east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit, police said. Portland police released few additional details about the crash, which happened around 1:05 a.m....
kptv.com
Caught on video: Reckless driver crashes stolen vehicle, arrested
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday. Around 1 a.m. near Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha, deputies spotted a Subaru Outback driving recklessly,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
KXL
Man Shot Several Times In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot several times on Sunday night. The 34-year-old was found lying on the ground at Northeast 62nd Avenue and Fourth Plain Blvd. just after 9:00pm. “Officers began first aid and applied chest seals to treat the victim before emergency medical personnel arrived”, said...
‘It belonged to my dad’: Gresham man’s antique pickup truck stolen twice
GRESHAM, Ore. — The bright orange pickup truck sat outside a Gresham apartment building Sunday morning. To some, the 1974 Datsun is just a regular old truck, but for owner Jesse Christensen, it’s much more. "Had it all my adult life," he said. "It belonged to my dad."
Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash
A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
kptv.com
Juvenile in custody after Salem shooting injures 2
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after a Salem shooting injured two. Officers with the Salem Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. Arriving officers found a 24-year-old woman and...
Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized
A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0