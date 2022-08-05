ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨‍❤️‍👨

Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.

Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

I really like George in Corrie

I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What is it with Corrie not seeing the potential with certain characters?

Recently, I was sorry to see Jamie Kenna make his final appearance as Phill on Corrie. The character could easily have been just a plot device to bring Fiz and Tyrone back together (drearily predictable, I know), but Kenna made the role his own with what little he was given. For a start, there was a genuine chemistry between him and Alan Halsall and it could genuinely have made for a very endearing bromance. I also liked Phill with Fiz as it felt like a very mature direction to take the latter in after Tyrone's betrayal with Alina. This aside, the character has humour, pathos and vulnerability. It's a crying shame that the show couldn't see what he actually brought to the show as a character in his own right.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?

1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca

Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Things you remember seeing on TV that were very shocking at the time.

Oliver Reed on a Channel 4 show called After dark. It was a show that started at about 12am. and went on till about 3am. It was set in a black studio with a few Chesterfield sofas, a table in the middle and lots of drink and nibles for people to help themselfs to. There would be a topic to talk about and a lot of proffesors,scientist,jernalists etc talking about it. One show had the actor Oliver Reed on it. God knows why but with the drink freely flowing you can guess why he was on. I forget the topic that night. But all of a sudden Oliver went over and kissed a middle aged proffesor with long grey hair and glasses. Then it went to an ad break. I went to the toilet. When I got back there was an old black and white short film about coal mining on. After it finished the show started again and it was with out Oliver.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Best one shot characters in British sit coms

As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Noel’s House party Saturday BBC 4

Just caught this while seeing what’s on …… takes me back. Can’t see a date when it was first broadcast, wonder if the “ phone in numbers “ they’ve just shown are still valid 😆. Virgin Media guide says it was first aired...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale announces shock storm disaster for 50th anniversary

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have announced that a shock storm will hit the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Much-loved characters will be left in danger this October as the ITV soap celebrates its milestone with some spectacular stunt sequences. Cast and crew have now started filming the...
ENVIRONMENT
digitalspy.com

Not going out 2022 Christmas special and series 13

I know it’s only august, but do we know if not going out will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2022 and if there will be a Series 13 yet? It’s just with Sally Bretton appearing in a death in paradise special and Lee Mack presumably co hosting a second series of Freeze the Fear that I’m wondering?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

ABC Television 10th anniversary, May 1966.

An unusual transmission I think. Can't be many retrospectives opening with a dance number. There’s a rather splendid LWT one too with Dennis Norden. I think it was for the 25th. Sad to say I never worked for LWT, but a fellow trainee went there. We never saw him...
TV & VIDEOS

