Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨‍❤️‍👨

The Archers pays tribute as longest-serving star June Spencer bows out
Long-running radio soap opera, The Archers, will never be the same again following the departure of icon and original cast member, June Spencer. June, 103 years old, was a member of the original cast of The Archers all the way back in 1951, but her character, Peggy Woolley, made her final appearance in the episode that aired on July 31.
Home and Away's Justin Morgan receives bad news after Theo Poulos drama
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan must face the consequences of his recent cheating drama in today's first-look episode in the UK (August 8). Justin recently crossed the line by writing an assignment for Leah Patterson's nephew Theo Poulos, who's studying to be...
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher calls off exit plan after Leyla drama
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Jacob Gallagher has called off his exit plan in Emmerdale. The teen has been reeling following his mum Leyla Harding's cocaine-induced heart attack last week. While Leyla was lucky to survive, Jacob and the rest of her family are grappling with how they failed to recognise she was using drugs.
Sean worked surprisingly well at the Undertakers [Corrie]
The quadrouple act at the Undertakers yesterday was a lot of fun, I actually really enjoyed Sean (not the first time lately either, he was great when he confronted Frank too), maybe it's time to take him out of the Factory and have him work at the Undertakers full time.
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
What is it with Corrie not seeing the potential with certain characters?
Recently, I was sorry to see Jamie Kenna make his final appearance as Phill on Corrie. The character could easily have been just a plot device to bring Fiz and Tyrone back together (drearily predictable, I know), but Kenna made the role his own with what little he was given. For a start, there was a genuine chemistry between him and Alan Halsall and it could genuinely have made for a very endearing bromance. I also liked Phill with Fiz as it felt like a very mature direction to take the latter in after Tyrone's betrayal with Alina. This aside, the character has humour, pathos and vulnerability. It's a crying shame that the show couldn't see what he actually brought to the show as a character in his own right.
EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?
1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca
Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson offers rare glimpse into home life with Anthony Quinlan
Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson has shared a rare glimpse into family life with her partner Anthony Quinlan. Sanderson and the former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor confirmed their relationship earlier this year. In her Instagram Stories, the Maxine Minniver actress shared a candid picture of Quinlan in sports attire and holding...
Things you remember seeing on TV that were very shocking at the time.
Oliver Reed on a Channel 4 show called After dark. It was a show that started at about 12am. and went on till about 3am. It was set in a black studio with a few Chesterfield sofas, a table in the middle and lots of drink and nibles for people to help themselfs to. There would be a topic to talk about and a lot of proffesors,scientist,jernalists etc talking about it. One show had the actor Oliver Reed on it. God knows why but with the drink freely flowing you can guess why he was on. I forget the topic that night. But all of a sudden Oliver went over and kissed a middle aged proffesor with long grey hair and glasses. Then it went to an ad break. I went to the toilet. When I got back there was an old black and white short film about coal mining on. After it finished the show started again and it was with out Oliver.
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
Noel’s House party Saturday BBC 4
Just caught this while seeing what’s on …… takes me back. Can’t see a date when it was first broadcast, wonder if the “ phone in numbers “ they’ve just shown are still valid 😆. Virgin Media guide says it was first aired...
Emmerdale announces shock storm disaster for 50th anniversary
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have announced that a shock storm will hit the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Much-loved characters will be left in danger this October as the ITV soap celebrates its milestone with some spectacular stunt sequences. Cast and crew have now started filming the...
Not going out 2022 Christmas special and series 13
I know it’s only august, but do we know if not going out will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2022 and if there will be a Series 13 yet? It’s just with Sally Bretton appearing in a death in paradise special and Lee Mack presumably co hosting a second series of Freeze the Fear that I’m wondering?
ABC Television 10th anniversary, May 1966.
An unusual transmission I think. Can't be many retrospectives opening with a dance number. There’s a rather splendid LWT one too with Dennis Norden. I think it was for the 25th. Sad to say I never worked for LWT, but a fellow trainee went there. We never saw him...
