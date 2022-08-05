ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vantage, WA

‘Uptick in fire activity’ expected from Vantage Highway Fire: Officials

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ayKr_0h6KkGB100

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The largest fire in the Pacific Northwest is still burning in Vantage, Wash. Friday morning.

The Vantage Highway Fire is spread across 26,490 acres in Kittias County. Fire crews have managed to contain about 35% of the brush fire that’s been ravaging since Monday morning.

MAX train crashes into barrier, injures operator

In a release Thursday, officials said there are “sizable pockets” of area within the 26,490 acre perimeter that are unburned, meaning the blaze consumed about 17,000 acres.

Fire personnel are manning the fire line and working to keep flames away from a windmill farm located west of the fire. Mopping and patrol operations are underway along the southern and eastern parts, with crews searching for any more hot spots and pockets of fire.

KOIN Complete Wildfire Coverage

Officials warned warming temperatures and winds may lead to an “uptick in fire activity” Friday.

At least one home and three structures were destroyed in the fire, while several others were threatened.

The Vantage Highway was reopened Thursday, however, officials have closed the Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife areas. Air travel is also restricted in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Pile of logs catches fire off Badger Mountain Road

A pile of logs caught on fire just after noon today off Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading. Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1 chief in Waterville, said the fire was near the summit of Badger Mountain about a mile down the descent to Waterville.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday

Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns In Benton County near state line

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vantage, WA
City
Pacific, WA
ifiberone.com

More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained

ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Hot Spots#The Vantage Highway Fire#Max#Nexstar Media Inc
KEPR

Fire scorches hillside, destroys man's home

MESA, Wash. — An afternoon fire in Mesa scorched part of a hillside and completely destroyed a man's home. On Sunday, fire crews responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters said a structure was...
MESA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
kpq.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
ELLENSBURG, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 21:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 94 to 102F range with night time low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Pomeroy, Othello, Okanogan, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Malott, Cashmere, Lewiston, Entiat, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen

PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy