Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties

wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to climb Monday in West Virginia. The state reported 371 hospitalizations due to the virus, up 10 from the last report on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Intensive care admissions also increased by five to 69 while the number of people on ventilators remained at 19.
virginiatraveltips.com
6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
Metro News
Oral rabies vaccination deployed in 24 counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County is one of 24 counties statewide deploying oral rabies vaccine(ORV) baits via aircraft in August. “If you find a bait, leave it where you found it, unless it’s in your lawn or driveway,” said Todd Powroznik, Environmental Health Program Manager at the Monongalia County Health Department. “If you do find any in those places, wear gloves and remove the baits, and put them in a thicker area where raccoons and wild animals will find them.”
WVNT-TV
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
New West Virginia law protects fossil fuel industry interests
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s new law that protects the coal and natural gas industries is suddenly getting nationwide attention. The law targets banks and other financial institutions that are defunding investments in coal, oil and natural gas. Those banks are also not loaning fossil fuel companies money, either. So, the state has already […]
WVDOH awards contracts for seven paving projects throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Seven paving projects are among 10 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on between Thursday, July 28, 2022, and Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The paving projects were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and are part...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
WDTV
State Fair of West Virginia starts this week
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
Wild and WonderFall Events in Mountaineer Country
It’s that time of year again when family, friends, neighbors and visitors journey to Mountaineer Country for fun-filled events and activities everyone can enjoy. Throughout the months of August, September, and October, Mountaineer Country will be jam-packed with school spirit, local art, the sound of jazz, craft beer, delicious bites and wine tasting.
Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
WVDOT is hiring accountants and auditors RIGHT NOW! Special hiring event scheduled!
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring accountants and auditors right now to work at WVDOT headquarters in Charleston, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. The WVDOT currently has eight positions available in the Auditing Division and...
36 dogs rescued from house without breeding permit
36 dogs are now under the care of the Preston County Animal Shelter after being removed from a home that didn't have a breeder permit.
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
WDTV
West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Unclaimed Property Division of State Treasurer Riley Moore’s office returned more than $1 million worth of unclaimed property payments during July. “With inflation soaring above 9 percent, people can’t afford to leave cash on the sidelines,” Treasurer Moore said. “That’s why we encourage everyone...
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
