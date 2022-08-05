ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties

By Sam Kirk
WVNT-TV
 3 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County is one of 24 counties statewide deploying oral rabies vaccine(ORV) baits via aircraft in August. “If you find a bait, leave it where you found it, unless it’s in your lawn or driveway,” said Todd Powroznik, Environmental Health Program Manager at the Monongalia County Health Department. “If you do find any in those places, wear gloves and remove the baits, and put them in a thicker area where raccoons and wild animals will find them.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
