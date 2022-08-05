Pat Rosson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ Child Actor, Dead at 69

Classic TV star and kid actor from The Andy Griffith Show Pat Rosson passed away several months ago according to a new statement from the actor’s daughter, Maria Delilah Rosson. The veteran actor died at 69 years old on April 28th, 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosson died of a heart attack in Los Angeles.

Pat Rosson made his TV debut on “Runaway Kid” in 1960, starring in the sixth episode of The Andy Griffith Show. A month later, the outlet reports that the late actor would go on to appear in the CBS thriller, The Twilight Zone. Another of Rosson’s acting credits includes The Young Marrieds.

Later productions featuring Pat Rosson include Dennis the Menace, Ben Casey, My Three Sons, Hazel, and The Munsters. Two film credits include the 1962 production, The Wonderful World of The Brothers Grimm and Johnny Cool a year later.

Rosson not only found fame, however, as a child star himself. Per the news outlet, Rosson’s late younger brother Eddie also took up acting as a child. His acting credits include Mad Mad Mad Mad World and Camp Runamuck.

That’s just the beginning though. Both young boys had their foot in the door in the acting world long before they found their way to the small screen. Pat and Eddie Rosson were sons to famous cinematographer, Edward Rosson. The elder Rosson contributed to the production of the 1973 film White Lightning as well as Love at First Bite from 1979.

In addition, Pat Rosson’s mother, Lili Rosson, also found work as actress, receiving small parts in pieces including North by Northwest, Some Came Running, and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

Pat Rosson’s Lineage Traces Back to the Creators of Multiple Classic Musicals

Before Pat Rosson was even born, the late child actor already had an advantage in the world of film. While his father and mother were both steeped in cinematography and acting, Rosson’s grandfather, Harold Rosson is known for his work on two major classics: The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Singin’ in the Rain (1952).

Per the news outlet, the Rosson patriarch received five Oscar nominations for his work, and today, the major musical productions continue to be a favorite among viewers.

Pat Rosson also boasted a big reputation in Hollywood as, long before his death, he appeared alongside contemporary music icon Frank Sinatra for a performance of “High Hopes.”

After finding fame in the world of acting, Pat Rosson went on to leave a much more subdued legacy. Instead, the outlet states he completed his education at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks before going on to work in real estate.

Surviving the late child actor is his wife Ruth, his sister Christa, his nephews, Troy and Tobey, and his niece Sophie. That’s in addition to his daughter Maria Delilah Rosson.