Kelly Dodd: Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks were asked to return to ‘Housewives’

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

Bravo has asked Dorinda Medley and Phaedra Parks to return to their respective “Real Housewives” shows, according to Kelly Dodd.

“This is what Dorinda just told me: They asked Tamra [Judge] back, they asked Taylor [Armstrong] back, they asked Phaedra [Parks] back, they’re potentially going to ask Dorinda back, and they didn’t ask Vicki [Gunvalson] back,” Dodd claimed on Instagram Live Thursday.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 46, also seemed to insinuate that Gunvalson, 65, was not too pleased with the network’s decision to rehire the majority of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” cast — but not Coto Insurance founder.

Page Six broke the news in July that Bravo had asked Judge, 54, to return to “RHOC” after starring on the show for 11 consecutive seasons until her firing in January 2020.

The “RHOC” alum went on Instagram Live with former “RHOC” star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.
Kelly Dodd/Instagram

“Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’” a source told us at the time.

“She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic.”

Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong will star on Season 17 of “RHOC.”
Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Gett

The original “Real Housewives” show later made headlines when the network announced former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Armstrong, 51, would join “RHOC” in a “friend” role , making her the first “Housewife” to cross cities within the franchise.

“Here we gooooo!!!!” Armstrong tweeted Monday.

Parks, Medley, Judge and Armstrong all starred on Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.”
Zack DeZon/Peacock via Getty Ima

Meanwhile, Season 14 of “RHOA” is still airing, but Parks, 48, recently told Page Six that she thinks she would be able to bring “in the ratings” if asked to star on the second season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

Parks, who left “RHOA” in 2017 after seven seasons over her infamous falling out with longtime friend Kandi Burruss, recently appeared in an episode of “RHODubai” with close friend Caroline Brooks. She told us that she has even been looking at homes to start a “transcontinental” life in the United Arab Emirates with sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9.

Bravo has yet to confirm casts for the next season of “RHOA” or the “RHONY” reboot and “Legacy” series.
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Bravo has yet to announce any casting decisions for the upcoming “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot or “Legacy” show, so it is unclear where Medley, who was put “on pause” in fall 2020 , stands with her potential return.

Phaedra Parks
Phaedra Parks
Kandi Burruss
Gunvalson
Taylor Armstrong
Page Six

