The first The Human Bean coffee shop finally opens in Fresno/Clovis. Here are the details

By Bethany Clough
 3 days ago

After many months of waiting, the first The Human Bean coffee shop is open in the Fresno-Clovis area.

The popular national drive-thru coffee place opened on Shaw Avenue, next to the Walgreens on Fowler Avenue in Clovis.

It’s a small building that’s drive-thru only, with no seating.

Construction on the building finished months ago, but difficulties getting power to the building delayed its opening. The coffee shop has a following, and fans familiar with the business from other cities were left wondering when it would finally open.

The Human Bean is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Oregon-based company has about 300 locations open or coming soon in 25 states.

The owners of the Clovis franchise, Pat and Vikki Mitchell, also own locations in Atascadero, Morro Bay and Templeton.

A Fresno location is also in the permitting stages, slated to be built at Gettsyburg Avenue and First Street in front of Fresno Ag Hardware .

The drink menu

The coffee shop has lots of trendy blended iced drinks. There’s a chocolate macadamia nut breve, for example, made with espresso, steamed Half & Half, and chocolate and macadamia nut flavors. Like many drinks, it’s available hot, iced or blended.

The menu also has lattes, mochas (including a Mexican mocha with cinnamon), brewed coffee, cold brew, tea and energy drinks.

Each drink comes with a chocolate-covered coffee bean on top.

It has a rewards app that gives customers $2 off their first purchase.

Details: The Human Bean is at 1750 Shaw Ave., Clovis. 209-603-4740.

