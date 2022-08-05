ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling All BTS Fans: Xbox Reveals Singing Controller That Plays ‘Bad Decisions’

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Xbox is releasing its first-ever singing controller. To celebrate the release of “ Bad Decisions, ” the gaming giant announced on Friday (Aug. 5) that it has partnered with Interscope Records, Benny Blanco , BTS and Snoop Dogg for the limited-edition, customized controller.

The controller plays Blanco’s new single “Bad Decisions,” featuring BTS and Snoop, but there’s only way to get your hands on one.

Perfect for gaming and music fans alike, the bright red controller features custom artwork, including the artists’ names and a speaker attached to the back that plays “Bad Decisions” with the press of a button. Although the controller is not available for purchase, fans can enter for a chance to win one by following and retweeting the announcement from the @Xbox Twitter account (don’t forget to include the hashtag #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes).

Blanco retweeted the announcement on Friday and thanked Xbox for releasing a special controller for BTS and Snoop Dogg fans “ all over the world .”

The Microsoft Bad Decisions Xbox Sweepstakes kicked off at 9:00 p.m. PT on August 4 and ends at 6:00 p.m. PT on August 25. You must be 18+ to enter the sweepstakes. Click here for more information.

In addition to an exclusive X-box controller, Forza Horizon 5 will be giving away a custom vehicle inspired by the artwork from “Bad Decisions” and a QR code that directly links players with the new song (so they can blast it while driving around Horizon Festival).

Tune in to Xbox’s Twitch channel on Friday at 11 a.m. PT to celebrate the release of the “Bad Decisions” music video, as well as an exclusive look at the singing controller and a chance to enjoy in-game content from Forza Horizon 5 .

“Bad Decisions” is the lead single off Blanco’s forthcoming third studio album, due out sometime this year.

“I’m still pinching myself,” the producer said of working with the K-pop group. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

Take a look at the Xbox singing controller below.

Tom Cruise Helped OneRepublic Score Its Latest Hit (Yes, For Real)

Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, Tom Cruise asked Ryan Tedder a simple question over Zoom: “What do you hear?” Having been connected through a mutual collaborator at Paramount, the actor was showing the veteran producer and OneRepublic frontman a rough cut of the dogfight football scene from Top Gun: Maverick, and Tedder could imagine quite the sonic blend. “I said, ‘I hear a little Beach Boys… Gorillaz… and this kind of whistle thing,’ ” Tedder recalls. Taking cues from those references, as well as other acts like Foster the People, Tedder and his bandmate Brent Kutzle turned...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Acting Chops as Tina Snow on Starz’s ‘P-Valley’

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning rapper, a Texas Southern University graduate and now, an actress. The “Pressurelicious” rapper made a guest appearance in the penultimate episode of P-Valley on Sunday night (Aug. 7), playing the role of Tina Snow on the Starz series. In addition to the guest-starring role, Megan wrote and recorded an original song for P-Valley‘s second season. For the new episode, Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda — played by J. Alphonse Nicholson — perform together at the Pynk strip club. The critically acclaimed series tells the story of a strip club located deep...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jennette McCurdy Reveals ‘The Moment I Broke’ While Working With Ariana Grande on ‘Sam & Cat’

Click here to read the full article. Both Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy got their big breaks playing supporting characters on Nickelodeon TV shows — Victorious and iCarly, respectively. But when the two came together as co-stars of a third show — Sam & Cat — on the kids’ network, McCurdy claims she was treated much less fairly than her castmate, who would go on to become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Days away from the Tuesday (Aug. 9) release of McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, The New York Times interviewed the 30-year-old actress and published a...
CELEBRITIES
John Legend Announces 8th Album ‘Legend,’ Drops Saweetie Collab ‘All She Wanna Do’

Click here to read the full article. John Legend‘s upcoming eighth studio album will be legen…dary. The singer announced the release date for Legend on Friday (Aug. 5), which will drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records, and feature collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more. And, given the expansive nature of the collection, it will be a double album, fronted by the third single (out now), the roller disco jam “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie. In a video describing the vibe of the song, Legend said he...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Eminem Challenges Beyonce for U.K. Albums Chart Title

Click here to read the full article. Shady’s back, and he wants another U.K. No. 1. Eminem could get what he wants with Curtain Call 2 (via Interscope), which dropped last Friday (Aug. 5) and is well-placed for a run to the chart summit. Based on midweek sales and streaming data, Curtain Call 2 is the U.K.’s No. 2 album, less than 100 combined units behind the leader, Beyonce’s Renaissance (Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment), the Official Charts Company reports. Curtain Call 2 is the sequel to Em’s 2005 career retrospective Curtain Call: The Hits, which remains in the Top 20 after 512 weeks on the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyonce’s Song Titles Were the Theme to a Viral Traffic Report, and Tina Knowles-Lawson Loves It

Click here to read the full article. The Beyhive has come offline and onto television screens. NBC Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko delivered the traffic report earlier this week and inserted several song titles from Beyoncé‘s discography into her dialogue, including tracks from Renaissance, much to the delight of Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. “Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you ‘Say My Name.’ Now if you’re just waking up, I hope you had some ‘Sweet Dreams,’ but traffic is getting ‘Heated’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit,” Watko starts off the Bey-themed traffic report. “If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Lizzo Declares ‘About Damn Time’ the ‘Song of the Summer’ With the Help of Vecna From ‘Stranger Things’

Click here to read the full article. If you’re still on the fence as to whether “About Damn Time” is the song of the summer, Lizzo is letting you know via a recent TikTok that she has Vecna’s endorsement. And if you’ve watched season four of Stranger Things, you know just how dangerous it can be to disagree with him. Jamie Campbell Bower, who voices the blockbuster sci-fi series’ villain, recently proved that even Vecna can vibe to Lizzo’s chart-topper during an appearance on The Tonight Show after host Jimmy Fallon asked him to recite the standout second verse of “About...
MUSIC
