Calling All BTS Fans: Xbox Reveals Singing Controller That Plays ‘Bad Decisions’

Xbox is releasing its first-ever singing controller. To celebrate the release of “ Bad Decisions, ” the gaming giant announced on Friday (Aug. 5) that it has partnered with Interscope Records, Benny Blanco , BTS and Snoop Dogg for the limited-edition, customized controller.

The controller plays Blanco’s new single “Bad Decisions,” featuring BTS and Snoop, but there’s only way to get your hands on one.

Perfect for gaming and music fans alike, the bright red controller features custom artwork, including the artists’ names and a speaker attached to the back that plays “Bad Decisions” with the press of a button. Although the controller is not available for purchase, fans can enter for a chance to win one by following and retweeting the announcement from the @Xbox Twitter account (don’t forget to include the hashtag #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes).

Blanco retweeted the announcement on Friday and thanked Xbox for releasing a special controller for BTS and Snoop Dogg fans “ all over the world .”

The Microsoft Bad Decisions Xbox Sweepstakes kicked off at 9:00 p.m. PT on August 4 and ends at 6:00 p.m. PT on August 25. You must be 18+ to enter the sweepstakes. Click here for more information.

In addition to an exclusive X-box controller, Forza Horizon 5 will be giving away a custom vehicle inspired by the artwork from “Bad Decisions” and a QR code that directly links players with the new song (so they can blast it while driving around Horizon Festival).

Tune in to Xbox’s Twitch channel on Friday at 11 a.m. PT to celebrate the release of the “Bad Decisions” music video, as well as an exclusive look at the singing controller and a chance to enjoy in-game content from Forza Horizon 5 .

“Bad Decisions” is the lead single off Blanco’s forthcoming third studio album, due out sometime this year.

“I’m still pinching myself,” the producer said of working with the K-pop group. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

Take a look at the Xbox singing controller below.