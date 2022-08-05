Heat Advisory issued for Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCurtain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central McCurtain County through 130 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Broken Bow, or 30 miles north of Clarksville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Garvin, Glover, Slim, Oak Hill and Golden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO