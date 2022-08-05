Heat Advisory issued for Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Choctaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Choctaw FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following county, Choctaw. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 118 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Towson... Sawyer Hugo Lake State Park... Apple Swink - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCurtain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central McCurtain County through 130 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Broken Bow, or 30 miles north of Clarksville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Garvin, Glover, Slim, Oak Hill and Golden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
