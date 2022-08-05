ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OH

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on local12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Silverton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Victim identified in Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

9 people shot outside Cincinnati bar, police looking for two suspects

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire. Police said none of the victims […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Deters
Fox 19

Body found on side of I-75 North identified

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Kenton County early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wkrc#Hawaiian#Terrace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

2 people shot at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller said. The dispatcher stated that no injuries...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy