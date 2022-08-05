Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death

Read on local12.com
WKRC
Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
WKRC
ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
Postal employee arrested following theft investigation in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — An area postal employee was arrested following a months-long theft investigation in Preble County. Deputies began an investigation in late May of 2022 after receiving complaints that mail was possibly being opened and money/gift cards being removed before it was delivered to homes in the Eldorado area, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
New security video reveals new details in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — New security video is revealing new details of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured. The video taken from inside Urban Transit Shop shows a barrage of gunfire then a six-second gap and another barrage of gunfire. At least 22 shots are fired. An exact...
Fox 19
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
9 people shot outside Cincinnati bar, police looking for two suspects
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire. Police said none of the victims […]
Fox 19
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Kenton County early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
WKRC
Driver charged with causing fatal crash that killed a motorcycle rider
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver faces charges for a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead. Elvis Smith was turning left from Glenway Avenue to Prosperity Place. on June 4, when he collided with the motorcycle. according to police. Nicholas Van Kalker was killed. He was not wearing a helmet.
WKRC
Community continues search for suspects, solutions following OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the mass shooting Sunday morning in Over-The-Rhine. Nine people were shot as bullets began flying at about 1:30 a.m., but fortunately, no one died. The Bureau of...
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati shooting: Surveillance camera shows people flee as gun shots ring out
CINCINNATI — Police are searching for at least two shooters after nine people were wounded in a shooting in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood Sunday. It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of multiple gun shot victims. Nine people were shot...
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
WKRC
1 injured after shooting in Deerfield Township store parking lot; arrest made
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in a store parking lot in Deerfield Township on Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of...
WKRC
2 people shot at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
Fox 19
Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller said. The dispatcher stated that no injuries...
