Marvel launching ‘Trick Or Read’ for Halloween October 29th

Marvel Legends: Venom ‘Life Foundation’ multi-pack revealed
On Tuesday, Hasbro revealed an Amazon-exclusive Marvel Legends multi-pack featuring two Life Foundation symbiotes (Riot and Agony) along with a brand new version of Eddie Brock’s Venom. The figures will come packaged in a box featuring artwork from Ryan Stegman. The story of the Life Foundation Symbiotes is a...
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #7
Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 10,...
Marvel Preview: The Avengers and Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. and now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it—from Wakanda to the moon!
‘Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai’ #1 continues Peach Momoko’s unique approach to Marvel
Peach Momoko has seriously changed the way you can tell a Marvel Comics story, evident with Demon Days and this week’s Demon Wars. An adaptation using Marvel’s biggest superheroes doesn’t have to be a one-to-one retelling, and Momoko takes it further by entwining the mythical archetypes of Marvel heroes with Japanese folktales. That winning combo continues this week.
‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world
Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #1 features serious, stunning, and fun stories
The Spider-Verse comics have been going on for years, starting in 2014, getting a direct sequel with Spider-Geddon in 2018, and now a conclusion to the Spider-Verse storyline begins this week with Edge of Spider-Verse. When it comes to Spider-Verse comics, two things are guaranteed: tons of new versions of Spidey will pop up, and there will be super high stakes. As the first issue shows, we get both right out of the gate.
‘Marvel’ TPB is epic and inspiring
If you missed out on the incredible Treasury Edition, Marvel Comics is releasing their series Marvel in trade paperback this week. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Marvel is a celebration of Marvel Comics and its 80 years of history. Alex Ross curated the anthology series, and the main plot is also co-written and drawn by Ross. While I’d recommend the Treasury Edition as it allows for a better appreciation of the art, this new traditional sized trade paperback will be the ideal version for some to fit in your collection.
Marvel Preview: Predator #1
In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won’t stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 3, 2022
Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five! This week, DC crushed it with three spots, while Image Comics and IDW Publishing rounded out the top five. Let’s get right to the books!. Godzilla Rivals II: Vs. Battra. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly comics podcast!. Godzilla...
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #3 to feature Night-Spider, Spider-Man: India, Sakura-Spider and more
Edge of Spider-Verse #1 came out earlier this week, and Marvel isn’t wasting any time hyping future installments, dropping new details about Edge of Spider-Verse #3. While issue #1 of Dan Slott’s new series focused on Araña, Spider-Rex, and more, Edge of Spider-Verse #3 will include the following:
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
Marvel releases ‘Who is… She Hulk?’ origin comic on Marvel Unlimited
She-Hulk fans may have to wait an extra day for the new Disney+ show to start, but they do get a new Marvel Unlimited comic today! Fans can read Who Is…She Hulk #1 right now on Marvel’s comics reading app. Written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Ig Guara and colors by Ian Herring, the story provides a deep dive into the origins of the character.
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26
THE SHOCKING ENDING TO THE BOUNTY HUNTERS’ RAID ON THE VERMILLION! T’onga must face Crimson Dawn on her own to save the girl she seeks. Meanwhile, one of her crew may not survive Vukorah’s deadly revenge. And Dengar may finally be getting exactly what he deserves. Written...
Marvel Preview: Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #3
JANE VS. S’YM OF LIMBO FOR THE FATE OF ASGARD! The battle against the Dark Elves and their allies rages on in Asgard, and the warriors of the Golden City are losing—badly. Rūna the Valkyrie has managed to stave off total defeat, but Asgard desperately needs Thor. Can Jane find clues to the Thunder God’s whereabouts in Limbo—or will she lose herself to S’ym’s dark magics?
Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #3
Steve Rogers tracks the mysterious organization known only as the Outer Circle to a lab in the heart of a volcano, where the original creator of the shield left behind a dire message. But the Outer Circle isn’t going to let the information go without a fight. Who—or what—is the Redacted? And will Steve survive long enough to find out? Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes finds himself in a high-stakes battle with none other than the Dryad herself…Peggy Carter!
‘Demon Wars’ gets second installment in November with ‘Shield of Justice’
Demon Wars kicked off today with a planned four-part story with Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai, but you’ll have to wait a bit for the second installment. Marvel Comics has revealed Demon Wars: Shield of Justice will be coming to comic shops on November 16th. The vivid new world...
Wacky sci-fi and romance, too: Jeremy Adams talks ‘The Flash 2022 Annual’
Ongoing for years, Linda Park-West and Wally West’s relationship has gotten a heck of a lot more complicated turn now that Linda has super powers. (It’s something that Wally only recently discovered.) Comics fans will get an even deeper look at the beloved, ever-dynamic relationship with the release...
Netflix and Dark Horse extend first look movie and TV partnership for multi-year deal
Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their creative partnership for multiple years. The two partnered back in 2018 to create Stranger Things comics. This new deal will give Netflix a first look at Dark Horse IP for film and TV, with their most recent collaboration being The Umbrella Academy.
Marvel Preview: Black Panther #8
“LONG SHADOW” CONCLUDES! The battle for Wakanda comes to a head! T’Challa has owned the path his secrets paved for the Hatut Zeraze’s takeover, and ceded command of the resistance to his allies. But doing the right thing doesn’t always lead to the outcomes—or answers—one would prefer. T’Challa’s undue mistrust must face consequences—choices that will alter the fate of Wakanda and its leadership…forever.
