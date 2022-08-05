Where to Watch and Stream Garfield Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Louis C.K.: Live at the Beacon Theater right now? Read on to find out!. Recorded November 10th, 2011 as part of the New York Comedy Festival, and only available for purchase online, Louis C.K. follows up his 2010 concert film Hilarious with a new hour’s worth of shrewdly observed and periodically profane material. He starts with making his own kind of please-turn-off-your-cell-phone announcement, as well as a warning not to text or tweet during the show: “Just live your life,” he asks. Whether he’s talking about a unique way to drop a rental car off at an airport or describing why a man in his 40s should not smoke dope, it’s terrific, humane, carried-to-crazed-extremes stuff.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO