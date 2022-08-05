Read on www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
NY National Guard Members to Online Access to Benefit Information
Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation that requires information on the benefits and services available to National Guard members in both written form and on the Division of Military and Naval Affairs website. This includes services such as family benefits, Morale, Welfare & Recreation discounts, Veterans Benefits, insurance, and financial assistance.
Gillibrand Urges Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act to Increase Monkey Pox Vaccine
With over 1 in 4 US Monkey Pox cases occurring in New York State, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase access to vaccines. By invoking the act, President Biden would be able to prioritize production of the Monkey Pox...
New York AG Takes Action to Protect Transgender Students’ Rights
New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action to protect transgender students’ rights. Co-leading a coalition of 22 attorneys general, Attorney General James filed an amicus brief in the case of A.C. v. Metropolitan School District of Martinsville opposing the school district’s efforts to bar a transgender male student from using the boys’ bathroom. The student, A.C., was forced to use a single-sex restroom located in the school’s medical clinic rather than be allowed to use any of the boys’ restrooms throughout the school.
State Fair Offering Flash Sale on Ride-All-Day Wristbands Thursday
The Great New York State Fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale today (August 4th) until 11:59 p.m. The sale is running exclusively to coincide with the countdown to the return of the Fair, which is 20 days away. In addition, Wade...
NY Launches New App Features to Improve Fishing Experience
Whether you’re a life long resident or experiencing the Empire State’s waters for the first time, New York is looking to make it easier to fish. The state has launched the new Tackle Box feature for smartphones through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY app. Tackle Box will allow users to search through the state’s waterways for regulations, boating and fishing access, fish stocking, and more. This feature will also help users identify any fish they may catch.
Finger Lakes News Radio Sports
Syracuse Mets 4 Lehigh Valley 7 – host Lehigh @ 5:35p. Rochester Red Wings 1 Columbus 3 – host Columbus @ 4:05p. Major League Fishing continues today in Union Springs as the Fox Rent-A-Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits enters its second day. The...
MLS・
New York Gas Prices Continue to Drop
Gas prices continue to drop across the state. According to AAA, the New York average on Monday was $4.43, down nine cents from one week ago. The Energy Information Administration says gas demand dropped recently to the point where it was in line with demand at the end of July 2020. Stocks continue to rise while oil prices remain lower, which is leading to a drop in gas prices.
Wayne County Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police Gun Seizures Up 104%
Firearms seizures by State Police are up 104% compared to last year. Governor Hochul made the announcement Thursday claiming the uptick in seizures is the result of 2.5 million dollars secured to fund 14 positions in the State Police’s Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). 795 guns have been seized...
