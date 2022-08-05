ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

NY National Guard Members to Online Access to Benefit Information

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation that requires information on the benefits and services available to National Guard members in both written form and on the Division of Military and Naval Affairs website. This includes services such as family benefits, Morale, Welfare & Recreation discounts, Veterans Benefits, insurance, and financial assistance.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

New York AG Takes Action to Protect Transgender Students’ Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action to protect transgender students’ rights. Co-leading a coalition of 22 attorneys general, Attorney General James filed an amicus brief in the case of A.C. v. Metropolitan School District of Martinsville opposing the school district’s efforts to bar a transgender male student from using the boys’ bathroom. The student, A.C., was forced to use a single-sex restroom located in the school’s medical clinic rather than be allowed to use any of the boys’ restrooms throughout the school.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FL Radio Group

NY Launches New App Features to Improve Fishing Experience

Whether you’re a life long resident or experiencing the Empire State’s waters for the first time, New York is looking to make it easier to fish. The state has launched the new Tackle Box feature for smartphones through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY app. Tackle Box will allow users to search through the state’s waterways for regulations, boating and fishing access, fish stocking, and more. This feature will also help users identify any fish they may catch.
CELL PHONES
FL Radio Group

Finger Lakes News Radio Sports

Syracuse Mets 4 Lehigh Valley 7 – host Lehigh @ 5:35p. Rochester Red Wings 1 Columbus 3 – host Columbus @ 4:05p. Major League Fishing continues today in Union Springs as the Fox Rent-A-Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits enters its second day. The...
MLS
FL Radio Group

New York Gas Prices Continue to Drop

Gas prices continue to drop across the state. According to AAA, the New York average on Monday was $4.43, down nine cents from one week ago. The Energy Information Administration says gas demand dropped recently to the point where it was in line with demand at the end of July 2020. Stocks continue to rise while oil prices remain lower, which is leading to a drop in gas prices.
TRAFFIC
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
FL Radio Group

State Police Gun Seizures Up 104%

Firearms seizures by State Police are up 104% compared to last year. Governor Hochul made the announcement Thursday claiming the uptick in seizures is the result of 2.5 million dollars secured to fund 14 positions in the State Police’s Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). 795 guns have been seized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy