Whether you’re a life long resident or experiencing the Empire State’s waters for the first time, New York is looking to make it easier to fish. The state has launched the new Tackle Box feature for smartphones through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY app. Tackle Box will allow users to search through the state’s waterways for regulations, boating and fishing access, fish stocking, and more. This feature will also help users identify any fish they may catch.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO