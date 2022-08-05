ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Former Patriots player shared he got into a car crash to avoid being late for a meeting and getting punished by Bill Belichick

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"You don't want to be the guy wandering into a squad team meeting with Bill Belichick."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnHoL_0h6Khosy00
Bill Belichick's been known for being strict over tardiness. AP Photo/Doug Murray, File

Aside from the six Super Bowls he’s won as the Patriots’ head coach, a major part of Bill Belichick’s lore is his stern manner. Belichick’s attitude has famously led to strict punishments for players who show up late for team practices and meetings over the years.

Former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who played on the team from 2009-11, knew that when he woke up later than he should’ve on the morning of team meetings. So, instead of facing any potential discipline from Belichick, Ohrnberger thought of a bit of a reckless way to get out of trouble.

“You don’t want to be the guy wandering into a squad team meeting with Bill Belichick and the rest of the squad team looking at you,” Ohrnberger said while recalling the story on his San Diego radio show, “The Hartman and Rich O Show.” “I wake up, my phone died overnight, and I realize I wake up to the sound of chirping birds and not my alarm going off, and I am frantic. I don’t even bother looking at the clock.”

Ohrnberger said that he was going to be about 10 minutes late when he entered his Chevy Tahoe, rushing to collect everything that he needed for the day from his home before speeding out of the driveway.

“I had this sinking feeling in my stomach,” Ohrnberger said. “Like ‘I’m gonna get cut. Like, he’s not going to have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?'”

As Ohrnberger was driving down a slightly sloping hill near Gillette Stadium, he decided it was best to get into a car crash at that moment to avoid getting in trouble by the Patriots.

“I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up, and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe, and I’m just like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car. I’m gonna rear end this car,'” Ohrnberger said. “‘I’m gonna hit this car because it’s better to pay off the insurance or peel off this guy a couple hundred bucks than embarrass myself being late for this Patriots team meeting.'”

Ohrnberger said he hit the car hard enough that it dented his bumper but didn’t hit it so hard that it caused any further damage. However, he said he felt bad right away as the person who emerged from the car he hit was a “poor old man who was minutes from being 100 years old.”

Ohrnberger recalled that it started raining almost instantly after the crash. He said he gave the man all of the needed information and then some, giving him a couple hundred dollars, and joked that he even gave him his social security number.

Once Ohrnberger arrived at Gillette Stadium, his story was met with skepticism. Patriots director of football/head coach administration Berj Najarian questioned Ohrnberger before telling him to go to his position group room for meetings while the team meeting was going on.

After 40 minutes of Ohrnberger waiting by himself for the offensive line meeting to start, offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia sniffed out his story.

“He was like, ‘How’s it going speed racer?’ And I was like, ‘What’s that?,'” Ohrnberger said recalling his conversation with Scarnecchia. “‘Running a little late this morning?’ I was like, ‘Dante, I got into an accident.'”

“‘That stuff might fly at IBM, OK? Like, if you’re one of those geeks working on the computers and stuff. That stuff doesn’t work here,'” Scarnecchia replied back, according to Ohrnberger. “You be on time from now on.”

Ohrnberger’s story has made the rounds on the internet over the last 24 hours, with several news outlets picking it up. The New York Post published an article on it late Thursday, but the picture of a Patriots player it posted in the story it claimed was Ohrnberger really wasn’t him.

Ohrnberger didn’t specify when the incident occurred. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft, but only played five games over three seasons with the team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence

TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Punishes Entire Panthers Offense: NFL World Reacts

Matt Rhule took a mind-boggling approach to his offense's touchdown celebration this Saturday morning. According to a report, Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a deep-post touchdown during training camp this Saturday. Higgins proceeded to celebrate the touchdown with a "red carpet" celebration. The offense went crazy, and Rhule didn't...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Punishments#Computers#American Football
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reacts After Podcaster Asks How Many People He ‘Killed’ by Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

A very pointed question. Aaron Rodgers wasn't happy after a podcaster asked him about the potential consequences of his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. "How many people do you think you killed?" Eric "PFT Commenter" Sollenberger, cohost of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, asked the NFL player, 38, during the Monday, August 8, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy