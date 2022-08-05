ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
CHEROKEE, NC
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)

Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
BREVARD, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSPA 7News

2 hospitalized following house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were hospitalized following a house fire Sunday evening in Asheville. According to the Asheville Fire Department, firefighters responded at 8:10 p.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of Fairfax Avenue. Firefighters said two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Attempted murder suspect still wanted following chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday evening. Deputies said they responded to Rock Crusher Road on Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was helped at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. Deputies said 22-yearold Tyler Joseph Buckner was last heard from on July 23. He may be in need of medication. Bucker is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville

A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Tina “Teeter” Walkingstick Frizsell

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. – Tina “Teeter” Walkingstick Frizsell, age 42, of Mountain City, Ga., and formerly of Cherokee, was senselessly taken from her family and friends on the morning of Monday, May 16, 2022, one day prior to her 43rd birthday. Born in Cherokee on May 17, 1979, she was the daughter of Norman J. Walkingstick of Cherokee and Deborah D. Cloer of New Orleans, Louisiana.
MOUNTAIN CITY, GA
FOX Carolina

2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

One dead after car hits person on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
KNOXVILLE, TN
my40.tv

Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
hardknoxwire.com

Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox

An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
KNOXVILLE, TN

