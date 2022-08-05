Read on www.5newsonline.com
lakercountry.com
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
WOUB
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
CARR CREEK, Ky. (OVR) — Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload.
abc27.com
Mennonite Disaster Service to help with Kentucky Flooding
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Kentucky on Monday, Aug 8., one week after the deadly flash flooding. More rain is in the forecast for the area. But, helps is on the way from the Midstate. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosts benefit ride for eastern Kentucky flood victims
The help for eastern Kentuckians impacted by floods continues.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
WLKY.com
Teen athlete dies days after volunteering to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, when he started not feeling well, according to CBS affiliate WYMT. Crawford...
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
WBKO
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
WSAZ
Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family members of three elderly people injured in a house explosion Monday morning are praying they pull through. Investigators say it happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County. Neighbors say a little after 9:30 a.m. they heard a loud boom...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
1039thebulldog.com
Floyd, Knott, Owsley, Pike Counties Eligible for Additional FEMA Public Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson,...
