Hazard, KY

lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
KENTUCKY STATE
abc27.com

Mennonite Disaster Service to help with Kentucky Flooding

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Kentucky on Monday, Aug 8., one week after the deadly flash flooding. More rain is in the forecast for the area. But, helps is on the way from the Midstate. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm

Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
KENTUCKY STATE
5NEWS

Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KISS 106

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family members of three elderly people injured in a house explosion Monday morning are praying they pull through. Investigators say it happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County. Neighbors say a little after 9:30 a.m. they heard a loud boom...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
