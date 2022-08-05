Mandalay to Hold Grand Re-Opening Celebration Next Weekend

Read on mocoshow.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
mocoshow.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming to MoCo (Updated Information)
The DC Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to the Montgomery County AG Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on September 17 and 18, with gates opening at 3pm. Tickets for entry are $20/adult and $8/child and can be purchased at https://www.freshtix.com/events/dcballoonfest. Tethered hot air balloon rides will cost and additional $25. Per...
mocoshow.com
Update on Gregorio’s in Park Potomac
Gregorio’s Trattoria will begin renovations on its newest location at the former home of Sugo (12505 Park Potomac Ave), this fall and is hoping to open in around January, according to Store Reporter. This will be Gregorio’s Trattoria third MoCo location, and fourth overall. Sugo closed its doors permanently last summer. Park Potomac is also home to Attman’s Deli, Founding Farmers, Gringos & Mariachis, King Street Oyster, and Yirisai Sushi.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Ice Cream Spot That’s Coming to MoCo Makes Thrillist’s ’40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.’ List
Thrillist, a national media platform that covers food, drink, travel, an entertainment, has created a list of the ’40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.‘ Though the list doesn’t include any ice cream shops that are currently in MoCo, it does include a shop that will be coming to MoCo very soon. Back in March, we reported that Baltimore’s The Creamery is making its move into MoCo, with a location coming soon to Chevy Chase Lake in Chevy Chase. According to OpenCorporates, The Charmery will be moving in to 8551 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 202, a 1,306 SF location. Currently, The Charmery has locations in Hampden, Union Collective, Towson, Federal Hill, and it’s first location outside of Baltimore, in Columbia, that opened in 2021. We’ll have an opening date/timeframe as soon as it’s available.
mocoshow.com
Update on Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg
The upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg is now projecting to open this fall, although no opening date has been announced. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the recently opened Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too).
popville.com
Update: “Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Union Market last day is Saturday, (Landlord) told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice”
Update from Rappahannock Oyster Bar owner Travis Croxton via email:. “I just saw a story on PoPville from Sarah and wanted to clarify a couple things for Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Our last day is Saturday. The post states that “it doesn’t fit their business model anymore” – that’s out of context a little bit – it’s not our business model but rather is the only explanation the landlord gave to us (meaning “their business model”, not ours). They told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice, which puts us at the end of August. But we really want to get our great staff incorporated over to the Wharf and that’s why we may leave a little sooner.
NBC Washington
‘Hamilton' Cast Member Looking for Lost Dog After Crash Near Kennedy Center
The hit musical “Hamilton” is back at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and one of the cast members is hoping to find his lost dog before curtain call. Trevor Miles says another cast member was walking Luna when they were hit by a car Saturday afternoon near Virginia Avenue and Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway Northwest, which is less than a half-mile from the Kennedy Center.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Georgetown DC– 20 Top Places
A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. Its varied food scene is what makes whatever distinct as well as fashionable. This collection consists of both the most effective neighborhood as well...
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The World
Kua Designs brings a little Ghanaian flavor to New York City and beyond. The woman-owned fashion company recently did popups across the country in five major cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C.
thezebra.org
Goodwin Living to Turn the Hermitage Northern Virginia into The View Alexandria
Alexandria, VA–August 1, 2022, Goodwin Living™ announced it has finalized the acquisition of Hermitage Northern Virginia (5000 Fairbanks Ave), a senior living community that is home to more than a hundred residents, employs more than a hundred team members, and offers independent living, assisted living and long-term care.
themunchonline.com
1519 Regent Manor Court
Beautiful 3BR 2 Full @ Half bath 3 level townhome with 2 car garage - This beautiful brick front 3 level townhouse with two car garage. This house features 3 bedrooms, 2 full 2 half baths, finished walk out basement with patio. Newer appliances, corian counter tops, & kitchen island & separate breakfast room. Large master suite with walk in closet & oversize tub and separate shower. Just off Route 29 & close to I/495. This is a no pet property (no cats or dogs) and no smoking or vaping.
Washingtonian.com
1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.
Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville in October
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Per the City of Rockville:. From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Home Depot is Available Through 13.5-Year NNN Lease
A recent listing on LoopNet, an online marketplace for commercial real estate, shows that the Home Depot located at 15740 Shady Grove Rd. in the 270 Center in Gaithersburg is available through a 13.5-year NNN lease. When renting commercial real estate whether it be office space, retail space, or warehouse space most owners will use a triple net lease (seen as NNN). NNN stands for “net, net net” which are the property’s operating expenses (taxes, insurance, & common area maintenance fees) that the owner passes through to tenants. Home Depot and Best Buy have anchored the property since its inception in 1994. An Amazon Fresh grocery store is expected to open in September.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Getty & The Smithsonian acquire Ebony and Jet’s iconic photo archives
Seven decades of iconic Black stories and photos from Ebony and Jet magazines will soon be digitized and available to the public, Smithsonian Magazine reports. Over four million negatives and prints from Ebony and Jet, both produced via the Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, have been acquired by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) and the Getty Research Institute, according to a joint statement by the two entities.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
