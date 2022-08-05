Mandalay to Hold Grand Re-Opening Celebration Next Weekend

Thrillist, a national media platform that covers food, drink, travel, an entertainment, has created a list of the ’40 Best Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.‘ Though the list doesn’t include any ice cream shops that are currently in MoCo, it does include a shop that will be coming to MoCo very soon. Back in March, we reported that Baltimore’s The Creamery is making its move into MoCo, with a location coming soon to Chevy Chase Lake in Chevy Chase. According to OpenCorporates, The Charmery will be moving in to 8551 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 202, a 1,306 SF location. Currently, The Charmery has locations in Hampden, Union Collective, Towson, Federal Hill, and it’s first location outside of Baltimore, in Columbia, that opened in 2021. We’ll have an opening date/timeframe as soon as it’s available.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO