ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan

By John Robinson
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wmmq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The SS Daniel J. Morrell

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
HARBOR BEACH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Mackinac Island, MI
Government
1051thebounce.com

National Frozen Custard Day: Top Michigan Frozen Custard Spots

Man! It sure has been humid lately. It’s the hottest part of the summer and we do what we can to cool off here in Michigan during these hot August days! Sometimes we take a dip in the pool or run through the sprinkler or lock ourselves up in the house with the AC on blast. Some days we get in the car and go score a simple, cold dessert like frozen custard. It’s a great family outing.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Formations#Upper Peninsula#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
94.9 WMMQ

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?

9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?. 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead

Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year

You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy