Elizabeth Ruthruff Wilson Foundation Awards Grants to the TCA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
WKHM
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
wlen.com
Woman with Ties to Lenawee County Appointed to 1st District Court in Monroe
Monroe, MI – A woman who is involved with Lenawee County organizations has been appointed to the 1st District Court in Monroe County by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Amanda L. Eicher currently serves as the supervising attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan, a division of the Michigan Advocacy Program. She has handled cases involving domestic violence, family law, personal protection orders, landlord tenant cases, probate issues, and expungements.
plymouthvoice.com
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
Novi Medal of Honor recipient who threw himself on a grenade dies, still insisting he wasn't special
Seventy years ago, Robert Simanek threw himself on a grenade. It was a reflex, he would say later, a split-second response, and it earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor. The blast shaped the rest of his life. As for the medal, it hung in a frame on the wall of his den...
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
wlen.com
Adrian Commission Approves Change to Mobile Food Truck Ordinance
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted on a change to the mobile food truck ordinance at their most recent meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those alterations with WLEN News…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio...
Traffic issues trouble plans for 200-unit affordable housing complex near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Could a triangular piece of property along U.S. 23 just outside Ann Arbor city limits that’s been the site of a concrete plant one day become a new 200-unit affordable housing complex?. Developers behind the proposal hope so, but access and traffic issues are clouding...
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
New owners bring modern twists to historic Chelsea bed and breakfast
CHELSEA, MI -- Karla Pizzoli and her husband Steven Meisner drove by the Chelsea House Victorian Inn while house hunting for their daughter, and Pizzoli made up her mind she had to have it. “I told him we’ll never have an opportunity to buy a fully-furnished business that’s already established,”...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
ems1.com
2 Mich. firefighters suspended over delayed response to EMS call
FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Two Flat Rock firefighters remain suspended while an investigation continues into why it took so long for them to respond to an emergency medical call. The person who suffered the medical emergency later died, although the victim's death is unrelated to the city's investigation, which is focusing on their delayed response.
wlen.com
State Rep. Bronna Kahle Talks about her Expiring Term in House
Adrian, MI – A familiar name in Lenawee County politics that last number of years, Bronna Kahle, has reached her term limit in the state House…and decided not to run for state senate this year. With that in mind, Tim Ambrose, on Mornings with Dale and Tim, asked...
