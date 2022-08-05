ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Elizabeth Ruthruff Wilson Foundation Awards Grants to the TCA

By WLEN News Staff
 3 days ago
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant

Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Woman with Ties to Lenawee County Appointed to 1st District Court in Monroe

Monroe, MI – A woman who is involved with Lenawee County organizations has been appointed to the 1st District Court in Monroe County by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Amanda L. Eicher currently serves as the supervising attorney for Legal Services of South Central Michigan, a division of the Michigan Advocacy Program. She has handled cases involving domestic violence, family law, personal protection orders, landlord tenant cases, probate issues, and expungements.
plymouthvoice.com

﻿﻿DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township

Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Commission Approves Change to Mobile Food Truck Ordinance

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted on a change to the mobile food truck ordinance at their most recent meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those alterations with WLEN News…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio...
ADRIAN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
ems1.com

2 Mich. firefighters suspended over delayed response to EMS call

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Two Flat Rock firefighters remain suspended while an investigation continues into why it took so long for them to respond to an emergency medical call. The person who suffered the medical emergency later died, although the victim's death is unrelated to the city's investigation, which is focusing on their delayed response.
FLAT ROCK, MI

