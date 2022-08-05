ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough deputies find man accused of robbing TD Bank

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say they have located the man accused of robbing a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area. Deputies said he was "possibly armed with a firearm" when he entered the bank, located at 10821 N. Dale Mabry Highway, at around 9:06 a.m. Monday and jumped the teller window before demanding money.
WFLA

St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
10 Tampa Bay

Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1

TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
