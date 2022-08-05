Read on www.plantcityobserver.com
Man uses ‘speed and fear’ to rob TD Bank, Hillsborough deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a local bank on Monday.
Ruskin teen still missing 1 year after disappearance
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing one year ago on Aug. 8, 2021.
Hillsborough deputies find man accused of robbing TD Bank
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say they have located the man accused of robbing a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area. Deputies said he was "possibly armed with a firearm" when he entered the bank, located at 10821 N. Dale Mabry Highway, at around 9:06 a.m. Monday and jumped the teller window before demanding money.
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Florida man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
Hillsborough County deputies look for alleged credit card thieves
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
Drug Suspect Caught In Act Assured Cops That, “Meth Is Legal Now”
That is what Enzo Zabala-Cardozo, 31, “advised” Florida cops who caught him, glass pipe at his lips, attempting to light up early yesterday in a St. Petersburg alleyway, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon spotting police, Zabala-Cardozo began walking away, but not before declaring that, “Meth is legal...
Teen ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank Gets Out Of Control, Allegedly At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – A teenage prank of “Ding Dong Ditch” got out of control when one homeowner chased the pranksters down, allegedly at gunpoint. On July 10, two teenage girls decided to pull a prank and ring neighbors’ doorbells with two papers left behind. One
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
Police: 20-year-old SUV driver killed in Lakeland crash, passenger seriously injured
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 4 access ramp and Memorial Boulevard. According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Ford Expedition was headed west on Memorial Boulevard before the crash. Police say...
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
‘I’m heartbroken’: St. Pete mom speaks out after 2 teens killed in crash
A St. Petersburg community is in mourning, after two teens tragically died in a car crash. One other teen was injured.
Bodycam footage shows New Port Richey police officer making Holocaust joke
A Jewish resident of New Port Richey, who has been critical of the city and local law enforcement, says she feels targeted after police body camera video shows an officer making a Holocaust joke while inspecting her home. In the video obtained by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, New Port Richey...
Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County
A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.
State Of Florida To Seek Death Penalty In Brutal Murder Case Of Hillsborough County Teacher
TAMPA, Fla. – The State of Florida will seek the death penalty in the First-Degree Murder case of Defendant 47-year-old Mathew Terry. Susan S. Lopez, State Attorney, for the 13th Judicial Circuit in and for Hillsborough County, filed notice that her office will seek
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
