ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists

By Pat Ralph
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

PR giant Edelman renews massive space at Resnick’s 250 Hudson Street

In-person work is getting positive spin from a major public relations firm’s latest deal. Edelman is renewing its 173,000-square-foot office space at Jack Resnick & Sons’ 250 Hudson Street, the New York Post reported. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed, but the renewal is for 15 years. Edelman’s space spans roughly half the 341,000-square-foot property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

HUBB NYC picks up Williamsburg rental for $78M

With the expiration of 421a, buildings with the coveted tax exemption will be harder for future investors to come by. And development of apartment buildings is expected to slow, boosting competition for existing ones. HUBB NYC continues to snap up the tax-favorable properties. The investment firm just paid $76.8 million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
therealdeal.com

Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex

The Chetrit Group and Stellar Management picked up another huge loan for one of their luxury multifamily properties — this time on the Upper West Side. The development partners secured a $365 million refinancing for their 773,300-square-foot, 850-unit Park West Village complex at 784, 788 and 792 Columbus Avenue, the Commercial Observer reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry

After its retail properties took a hit during the pandemic, Delshah Capital decided to explore a burgeoning new industry. The New York real estate firm listed three of its Downtown storefronts on 420 Property, a site for cannabis space. It has since received “a bunch of inquiries,” mostly from smaller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Foreclosure#Real Estate Company#Lawsuits#Business Industry#Linus Business#Penn Plaza#Churchill Real Estate#Fia Capital Partners#Tillary Hotel
therealdeal.com

Manhattan’s luxury market records slowest week since 2020

A sweltering heat wave brought 90-degree temperatures to New York City last week, but Manhattan’s luxury market continued to cool off. Buyers signed just 13 contracts for homes asking $4 million or more in the borough in the first week of August, 11 fewer than in the last week of July, according to Olshan Realty’s latest report. Those 13 properties were last asking a combined $95.24 million, the lowest total tracked by the report since October 2020.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC

Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ

Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
therealdeal.com

Bravo boss Andy Cohen in contract for West Village penthouse

Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen is doubling down on his love for West Village duplexes, picking up a prewar penthouse. Cohen is in contract to buy a unit at 299 West 12th Street, the New York Post reported. The sale hasn’t closed yet, but the unit last asked $18.3 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location

Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?

MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
MANHATTAN, NY
Reason.com

Another NIMBY Lawsuit Seeks To End New York City Outdoor Dining Program

A new lawsuit could end New York City's popular outdoor dining program. The suit, which names New York City and New York State as defendants, was filed last week by around three dozen city residents in New York Supreme Court. The plaintiffs allege the city's continued operation of the Temporary Open Restaurant (TOR) program, which gave city restaurants a lifeline during the Covid pandemic by allowing them to create outdoor dining structures along the respective city streets and sidewalks where they operate, constitutes an "illegal encroachment upon [the city's] public sidewalks, streets[,] and roadways on the no longer viable ground of a 'public health emergency.'"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary

The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy