Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists

McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
PR giant Edelman renews massive space at Resnick’s 250 Hudson Street
In-person work is getting positive spin from a major public relations firm’s latest deal. Edelman is renewing its 173,000-square-foot office space at Jack Resnick & Sons’ 250 Hudson Street, the New York Post reported. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed, but the renewal is for 15 years. Edelman’s space spans roughly half the 341,000-square-foot property.
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
therealdeal.com
HUBB NYC picks up Williamsburg rental for $78M
With the expiration of 421a, buildings with the coveted tax exemption will be harder for future investors to come by. And development of apartment buildings is expected to slow, boosting competition for existing ones. HUBB NYC continues to snap up the tax-favorable properties. The investment firm just paid $76.8 million...
therealdeal.com
Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
The Chetrit Group and Stellar Management picked up another huge loan for one of their luxury multifamily properties — this time on the Upper West Side. The development partners secured a $365 million refinancing for their 773,300-square-foot, 850-unit Park West Village complex at 784, 788 and 792 Columbus Avenue, the Commercial Observer reported.
Megalandlord Bought Rent-Controlled Apartments Then Forced Tenants Out of Them
A megalandlord in New York City bought a series of small, rent-controlled apartment buildings in gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhoods then systematically forced tenants out of them so they could jack up the rents, according to a settlement with New York State’s Attorney General. The finding comes on the heels of...
therealdeal.com
Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
After its retail properties took a hit during the pandemic, Delshah Capital decided to explore a burgeoning new industry. The New York real estate firm listed three of its Downtown storefronts on 420 Property, a site for cannabis space. It has since received “a bunch of inquiries,” mostly from smaller...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
therealdeal.com
Manhattan’s luxury market records slowest week since 2020
A sweltering heat wave brought 90-degree temperatures to New York City last week, but Manhattan’s luxury market continued to cool off. Buyers signed just 13 contracts for homes asking $4 million or more in the borough in the first week of August, 11 fewer than in the last week of July, according to Olshan Realty’s latest report. Those 13 properties were last asking a combined $95.24 million, the lowest total tracked by the report since October 2020.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
therealdeal.com
Bravo boss Andy Cohen in contract for West Village penthouse
Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen is doubling down on his love for West Village duplexes, picking up a prewar penthouse. Cohen is in contract to buy a unit at 299 West 12th Street, the New York Post reported. The sale hasn’t closed yet, but the unit last asked $18.3 million.
Thrillist
This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location
Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?
MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams backs Yuh-Line Niou for NY’s 10th congressional district race
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (right) is endorsing Yuh-Line Niou for the 10th Congressional District. Williams becomes the first city-wide elected official to weigh in on the competitive contest for a rare open House seat. [ more › ]
Another NIMBY Lawsuit Seeks To End New York City Outdoor Dining Program
A new lawsuit could end New York City's popular outdoor dining program. The suit, which names New York City and New York State as defendants, was filed last week by around three dozen city residents in New York Supreme Court. The plaintiffs allege the city's continued operation of the Temporary Open Restaurant (TOR) program, which gave city restaurants a lifeline during the Covid pandemic by allowing them to create outdoor dining structures along the respective city streets and sidewalks where they operate, constitutes an "illegal encroachment upon [the city's] public sidewalks, streets[,] and roadways on the no longer viable ground of a 'public health emergency.'"
UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning
Plus: Texas governor sends buses of migrants to New York The post UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning appeared first on Documented.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary
The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
