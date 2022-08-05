Remains found in Miami County are those of 18-year-old Karena McClerkin missing from Kokomo since 2016

Read on www.wthr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
cbs4indy.com
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
WLFI.com
One suspect in custody after death in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital
HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic. What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southeast side, police say
A person was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of 19-year-old West Lafayette man recovered from Tippecanoe River
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River. Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call about a possible drowning in the 600 block of North 1225 West shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Man fatally struck while crossing U.S. 36 in Hendricks County, police say
An Indianapolis man died after he was hit by a driver as he was crossing a road late Saturday, police say.
WTHR
IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man gets 4 life sentences for murders of ex-girlfriend, 3 children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Allen County judge handed down four life sentences to a man convicted in the murders of his former girlfriend and her three children. The four consecutive life sentences for 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron come without the possibility of parole. Hancz-Barron was found guilty in May...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers. The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday. The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with...
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
WTHR
2 arrested after deadly Indianapolis robbery, gunfight with police
INDIANAPOLIS — Police exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a deadly Saturday morning shooting before arresting them. The suspects are accused of killing a man during a robbery on the near northwest side of the city and trying to get away in a stolen vehicle, IMPD said. According to...
Body found in burning car at Eagle Creek Park
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being found in a burning car in Eagle Creek Park. The Pike Township Fire Department said they were called for a vehicle on fire around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed off the road in a wooded...
Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead, leads to shootout between suspect, police
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
Police give Officer Shahnavaz final 10-42 call of service before laying him to rest
ELWOOD, Ind. — Before Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest Saturday afternoon, he took one last trip to Elwood—to the community he served. "He went too soon," said Lindy Walker, an Elwood resident. Officer Shahnavaz and his funeral procession were welcomed to town by a crowd waiting...
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Semi-truck causes 10-car pileup, injuring 4 and shutting down I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A crash involving a total of 11 vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling flammable liquids, shut down Interstate 69 in Madison County for hours on Sunday and sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the 227-mile marker between Rangeline and...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0