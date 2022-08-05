ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, FL

Local, State and Federal Leaders Join Burns Science and Technology Charter School (Burns Sci Tech) Leaders and Students to Cut Ribbon on New High School in Oak Hill, Fla.

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--

Building Hope, a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance and operational services, yesterday celebrated the official grand opening of Burns Science and Technology High School (Burns Sci Tech) in Oak Hill, FL after breaking ground less than a year ago. Burns Sci Tech and Building Hope’s relationship spans a decade and has produced, with this new facility, the creation of a full Kindergarten to grade 12 education experience for students and families. With the addition of the 23,000 square-foot high school facility, Burns Sci Tech will now serve nearly 1,000 students and employ 104 educators and staff.

Senator Tom A. Wright of the Florida Senate speaking at the Burns Sci Tech ribbon cutting on 8/4/22 (Photo: Business Wire)

“In just under a year, we are seeing our dream for a new, state-of-the-art school come true in the Burns Sci Tech and Oak Hill community,” said Principal Dr. Jan McGee. “With Building Hope as our partner, we have been able to expand our mission to cultivate high school learners and leaders who are inspired, able, and prepared to make a positive difference in the world. I couldn’t be more excited to open the doors and welcome our new students.”

Chief Marketing Officer of Building Hope Sherilyn Moore said, “The Building Hope team has been dedicated to delivering a new facility that would allow Burns Sci Tech to grow and educate the next generation of Science Technology Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) leaders. We want to thank the leadership team at Burns Sci Tech for their vision, direction, and partnership, not only in the last year, but also for the last decade.”

Principal Dr. Jan McGee and Assistant Principal and Interim High School Principal Daniel Hargrave, along with Building Hope officials, were joined were joined at the ribbon-cutting event by community leaders and state legislative representatives. Senator Tom A. Wright of the Florida Senate, Oak Hill Mayor Douglas Gibson, candidate for the Florida House of Representatives Chase Tramont, and Burns Sci Tech School Board Chair Albert Amalfitano shared the importance of Burns Sci Tech’s educational opportunity for the students and families of Volusia County. Additionally, members of the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce, the Oak Hill City Council, the Oak Hill Community Trust, and Burns Sci Tech School Board were in attendance to celebrate with students and families.

Building Hope Project Manager of Real Estate Justin Little, who attended the ribbon-cutting event, shared, “It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Burns Sci Tech and the city of Oak Hill on building out a new educational home for 400 high school students. But it’s never only about building a brick-and-mortar facility – with each of our charter school projects, we invest in students and their future success, we learn from our community partners, and together, we help build the type of world we want to live in.”

Burns Sci Tech is housed at the site of the former W.F. Burns Elementary School, which was closed in 2008. Community leaders, educators, and parents worked tirelessly to keep the building intact. In late 2010, Volusia County School Board and the Charter Evaluation Committee recommended approval for the Burns Science and Technology Charter.

The new site of Burns Sci Tech High School is directly beside the existing school.

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit www.buildinghope.org.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation created to support public charter schools. Since 2003, Building Hope has grown the capacity of charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services, so schools can focus more time and resources on educating students. Building Hope has supported 300 charter school projects and 150,000 students in 20 states and the District of Columbia, by providing more than $363 million in direct loans, credit enhancements, and equity investments to support $1.9 billion in school construction.

