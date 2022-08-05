Hours before hearing for violating state law, IDHS transfers 'mentally unfit' inmates from Knox Co. to hospitals

Read on www.wqad.com
1470 WMBD
IDHS moves county jail inmates who need mental health treatment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some sheriffs and State’s Attorneys in Illinois are declaring a victory, now that inmates with mental health issues will be transferred from county jails to Illinois Department of Human Services treatment facilities. The officials, including in Knox and McLean Counties in the area, filed suit...
Sioux City Journal
'He did not deserve to be murdered,' says mother of man killed by Scott County deputy
Holidays are hard for Patty Thorington. Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays — gathering with family just reminds her that her son isn't there. July 27 was supposed to be Robert Mitchell's golden birthday, and to celebrate, his nieces took a sign depicting a picture of him and the phrase "happy birthday, Bobby" on the Channel Cat Water Taxi. Thorington said that it helped them feel close to their uncle on what was supposed to be his special day.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
WQAD
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
Man arrested in Burlington after taking and attempting to use officer's Taser during detainment
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man was arrested in Burlington after he reportedly took a police officer's Taser and attempted to use it during his detainment. According to a release from the Burlington Police Department, on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Roosevelt Avenue after it was reported that a man was breaking into a car.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested after resisting arrest, disarming an officer in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he resisted arrest and disarmed an officer in Burlington Sunday. Darwin Orejana, 30, was charged with interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon against a police officer, two counts of disarming a police officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect with gun, meth drove 95 mph, hit hydrant
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by police in connection to Rock Island shooting arrested
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection to a Rock Island shooting was arrested on July 29, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Derrick Nephew Jr., 28, was wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Man arrested on warrants in Carbon Cliff after domestic battery report, crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County police apprehended the suspect of a reported domestic battery after he tried to flee from police and crashed. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of an in-progress domestic battery just before 11:30 a.m. at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
Central Illinois Proud
Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
ourquadcities.com
QC dermatologist to pay $1.66M for fraud claim
A Quad-City dermatologist based in Bettendorf, will have to pay $1.66 million for a healthcare fraud claim. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions. The False Claims Act considers “up-coding,” the practice of exaggerating the amount or complexity of medical services rendered in order to achieve a higher level of reimbursement, a form of fraud.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for possession of loaded gun, assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police. Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.
Teen faces charges after crash in Bettendorf
A local teenager faces charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend. On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began […]
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
Teen flees Bettendorf police in stolen van, collides head-on with another driver
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A teen driver faces pending charges after fleeing a traffic stop Friday night, Aug. 5 and colliding head-on with another driver in Bettendorf. According to the Bettendorf Police Department, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan for traffic charges at about 9:20 p.m. Friday. When the van failed to stop, a police chase ensued.
25newsnow.com
Over 200 grams of crack cocaine seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested and more than 200 grams of crack cocaine was seized after police executed a search warrant in a Peoria home Thursday afternoon. 53-year-old Mikeren D. Turner was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.
WQAD
