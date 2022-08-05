El Paso Animal Services to hold 'Clear the Shelters' national adoption event

Read on kfoxtv.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
City cites lifeguard shortage, supply chain issues for reducing pool lanes for swim teams
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A lack of lifeguards at El Paso public pools appears to be creating an issue that could span beyond the summer months. Several parents, swim coaches, and swim athletes expressed their concern regarding reduced pool lanes during a city council meeting on July 19.
Madagascar the Musical coming to El Paso next year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the Plaza Theatre stage in Madagascar The Musical!. The show will take place on June 20, 2023, at the Plaza Theatre. Pre-sales begin Thursday and regular begins on Friday...
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
El Paso artists travels to Uvalde to help with murals honoring victims
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — An El Paso artist was a part of creating a mural dedicated to the 21 lives lost in Uvalde. Albert "Tino" Ortega is one of 21 artists tasked with creating a portrait of one of the victims. ”I was invited a couple of months...
Del Sol Medical Center utilizing new surgical equipment to reduce recovery time
Del Sol Medical Center announced on Monday the opening of the first dedicated robotic surgical suite in El Paso. The suite will provide minimally invasive robotic-assistance procedures using a Da Vinci surgical system, according to Del Sol Medical Center. "Prior years we had to make big incisions in the abdomen...
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
EPPD: Warning issued to parents over house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a message to parents warning it was "urgent." The department is warning the public about attending random “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media, the police release stated. Numerous shootings,...
Border Patrol agents find 44 migrants in central El Paso stash house; Mexican man arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents found 44 migrants in a human smuggling stash house in central El Paso Friday. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit received information regarding three properties in El Paso, possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses, according to U.S. Border Patrol.
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
El Paso Harmony Public Schools attempt to retain staff with pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
Road closures happening the week of August 07th through August 13th
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect Closures. Monday, August 8, through Saturday, August 13, 2022. * These closures will be as needed and not expected to use each day. A single and double right lane closure, from the pedestrian bridge to the beginning of the truck lane and continuing to a single-lane closure to the barrier gate at E Access, will be in place.
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
Segundo Barrio students receive school supplies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More backpacks, more school supplies!. The FBI El Paso Citizens Academy Alumni Association distributed backpacks, school supplies, and shoes to kids this weekend. The event distributed materials to 100 students from the Segundo Barrio area. The Citizens Academy Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization...
CBP: 16-year-old accused of smuggling 16 pounds of fentanyl at Ysleta port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old American citizen was arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl at the Ysleta port of entry, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Officials said the teen was the driver of the vehicle transporting the drugs.
Las Cruces Police Department investigate body found
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday, according to a police department spokesman. The body was reportedly found on Lohman Avenue. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
