El Paso Animal Services to hold 'Clear the Shelters' national adoption event

El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect Closures. Monday, August 8, through Saturday, August 13, 2022. * These closures will be as needed and not expected to use each day. A single and double right lane closure, from the pedestrian bridge to the beginning of the truck lane and continuing to a single-lane closure to the barrier gate at E Access, will be in place.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO