ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Downtown Orlando security checkpoints begin this weekend

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

Downtown Orlando security checkpoints begin this weekend (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — As people head to downtown Orlando nightclubs this weekend, there will be some noticeable changes.

Friday will be the first night the city is rolling out its new security plan for late-night bars and clubs.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the changes are in response to last weekend’s shooting on South Orange Avenue that left seven people hurt.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make sure downtown is safe,” Dyer said.

The plan calls for barricades, or “controlled access points,” to be set up on both sides of Central Boulevard, Washington Street, and east, west, and south Pine Street.

K-9 units will also be at seven different locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwTp3_0h6KdQ4w00
Downtown Orlando security checkpoints begin this weekend (WFTV)

Orlando resident Rashim Williams said he welcomes the changes and incidents like the one last week are bad for business.

“It’s bad. Bad for the neighborhood, to everything around and it makes me feel unsafe,” Williams said.

The city said metal detectors will be added but it is having trouble finding a vendor available this weekend, so it could take six to eight weeks before they could be in place.

Under Florida law, however, the only people who will go through the metal detectors are those who volunteer and weapons can also be seized if an individual does not have a permit or if police have probable cause.

Weekend security checkpoints planned for Downtown Orlando following mass shooting (Q McCray, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Leesburg police find woman dead in laundry room

Leesburg police are investigating what led to the death of a woman in the 1200 block of Penn Street Monday morning. Police responded to a suspicious incident around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from friends that they believed their 37-year-old friend could be dead. When officers arrived at the...
LEESBURG, FL
WDBO

Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23

ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year. With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
79K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy