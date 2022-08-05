Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman

Read on cbs12.com
SLC Sheriff: Father and Son arrested on Drug Charges
St. Lucie County - Monday August 8, 2022: Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested a father and son last week on multiple drug charges. 63 year old Edwin L. Thompson III and 31 year old Edwin L Thompson IV were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail Friday on charges of drug possession and the sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $120,750.
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Police share picture of 'person of interest' after armed robbery in stolen jeep
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have a picture of a person of interest, a week after two men were robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened last Monday, Aug. 1, in Palm Springs. Police there said two people wearing ski masks approached the victims on Ford Road, north of...
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
Girl calls 911 when cellphone thrown, man 'on top of' woman who 'couldn't breathe'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 11-year-old girl called 911 about a domestic disturbance, reporting a man hitting and choking a woman, and "she couldn’t breathe." That's what a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about the situation outside West Palm Beach, west of Military Trail, on the evening of June 3.
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
Tamarac Crime Update: Battery on a Nurse and Auto Theft
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 1, 2022. The victim last saw his vehicle parked and locked in his front driveway on 07/31/22. The victim discovered on the same day that his vehicle had been stolen by unknown suspect(s) by unknown means.
Florida man dies after sand dune collapses
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near Hutchinson Island, was likely an accident. A beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body in the sand south of House of Refuge and called for help. According to Martin...
Postal Service offering rewards of up to $50,000 in 3 armed robberies
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed robbers who struck mail carriers in three incidents. Two of those happened in Fort Pierce, while the other happened in Boca Raton. The armed...
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Body found in Okeechobee County, sheriff's office conducts death investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was discovered along U.S. Highway 441 S.E. on Sunday morning. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation, after a 911 call came in at 9 a.m. regarding a body at the 800 block of U.S. 441 S.E. Th sheriff's office...
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
