Paola, KS

KCTV 5

KC salon offering free back-to-school haircuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids across the KC metro will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks. One local salon is making sure every student gets the feeling of showing up to school with a fresh haircut. Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the...
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
kcur.org

As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed

Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 31. The city’s two water parks, the Springs Aquatic Center and the Bay Water Park are still open, so Henrriques and her family drove more than twenty minutes to the Bay in South Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy in Kansas City

Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee's Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

A look at why gas prices are falling

Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee's Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Ozarks Life: The time the KC Monarchs played in Stockton

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - We receive a lot of story ideas thanks to our viewers. A few weeks ago, our executive producer at Ozarks Today, Brett Onstott, gave Chad Plein a story idea to track down. On a recent trip to Kansas City, he dropped by the Negro League Baseball...
STOCKTON, MO
momcollective.com

Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway

Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
KCTV 5

KCMO continues hold of Spire permits over resurfacing work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. It’s part of the city’s ongoing effort to coordinate with utilities on road repairs. City Manager Brian Platt tweeted frustration over a Spire project...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts

CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Deputy chief discusses shooting at Atlanta park

Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. |. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
SMITHVILLE, MO

