Read on www.kctv5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCTV 5
KC salon offering free back-to-school haircuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kids across the KC metro will head back to the classroom over the next two weeks. One local salon is making sure every student gets the feeling of showing up to school with a fresh haircut. Joey Thomas of the 180V Barber Salon started the...
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
kcur.org
As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed
Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 31. The city’s two water parks, the Springs Aquatic Center and the Bay Water Park are still open, so Henrriques and her family drove more than twenty minutes to the Bay in South Kansas City.
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy in Kansas City
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. A look...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KCTV 5
A look at why gas prices are falling
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
KCTV 5
Kevin Hart to make six-show stop in Kansas City for ‘Reality Check’ tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has scheduled dozens of stops in his Reality Check Tour. But nowhere does he have more than two shows in a city. Hart announced Monday that he will hold six shows over three days in November at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations of racism
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Come Friday, Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque is coming to Kansas City. Some say the honor is long overdue and hope it will help bring home a new era of growth.
KCTV 5
Ozarks Life: The time the KC Monarchs played in Stockton
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - We receive a lot of story ideas thanks to our viewers. A few weeks ago, our executive producer at Ozarks Today, Brett Onstott, gave Chad Plein a story idea to track down. On a recent trip to Kansas City, he dropped by the Negro League Baseball...
momcollective.com
Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway
Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
KCTV 5
KCMO continues hold of Spire permits over resurfacing work
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. It’s part of the city’s ongoing effort to coordinate with utilities on road repairs. City Manager Brian Platt tweeted frustration over a Spire project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend fun includes farmers markets, concerts
CLAY COUNTY – Here's a list of fun things you and your family can do this weekend in the Liberty, Kearney and Smithville areas. Saturday, Aug. 6, begins in Kearney and Liberty with farmers markets.
KCTV 5
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced
Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. |. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's...
KCTV 5
Deputy chief discusses shooting at Atlanta park
Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. |. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's...
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that more people should know about?
With two states, multiple cities and millions of residents in the metro, there's almost too much to explore in Kansas City. How do you even start?. KCUR is putting together the Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: After another hot day on Sunday, chance for rain and storms on Monday
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan. A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night. Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area since May. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kansas City...
Overland Park plans temporary fire station at former city pool
The Overland Park City Council will consider using the Marty Pool property as a temporary fire station at 74th Street and Conser.
Comments / 0