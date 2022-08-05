Greater capacity, stronger care: how UCSD Moores Cancer Center reduced infusion patients’ no-show rate by up to 50%

Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
San Diego County Health Officials Report 679 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 679 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Monday, increasing cumulative totals to 895,372 cases and 5,429 deaths. Another 816 virus cases were confirmed Sunday, along with 1,164 Saturday and 1,289 Friday, health officials reported. The number of people hospitalized with...
State Files New Charges Against Five Local Doctors for Improper Vaccine Exemptions
State officials have brought new charges against at least six doctors for improper vaccine exemptions, Medical Board of California records show. If the charges against the doctors are sustained they could lose their medical license, be suspended or placed on probation. The charges are part of a concerted effort by...
San Diego Channel
Bonita plastic surgery center accreditation concerns following lawsuits & felony charges
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Questions are being raised about the surgical center that's run by a Bonita plastic surgeon who's been charged in a patient's death. Divino Plastic Surgery is where Dr. Carlos Chacon is still allowed to operate, despite facing three lawsuits and six felony counts, including an involuntary manslaughter charge over a patient's death.
San Diego State University will implement a mask mandate starting August 15
SAN DIEGO — In light of rising COVID-19 cases around San Diego County, San Diego State University is implementing a mask mandate as students gear up for the fall semester. “I think it will give a lot of people a sense of comfort because cases are rising, and because masks are going to be required, I think it’s going to be really good for the school and the germs. We don’t want those,” said graduate student Naomi Trader. “I’m actually kind of happy that the mask policy is coming back and I just think it’s going to add a little bit of layer of more protection on my part.”
SDSU brings back mask mandate ahead of fall semester
San Diego State University representatives have decided to bring back the school's mask mandate just ahead of the start of the fall semester.
edsource.org
University of California faces calls to reduce barriers for transfer students
To fix what critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students. Currently, six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses have transfer admission guarantee programs, which smooth the path from a community college...
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
SDSU reimplements mask policy amid spike in COVID-19 cases
San Diego State University has reimplemented its mask policy following an increase in cases in San Diego County.
kusi.com
41% of recent COVID deaths among fully vaccinated and boosted individuals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite our high vaccination rate, COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level...
sduptownnews.com
County getting ready to install naloxene vending machines
The County of San Diego is readying a new tool to help fight the growing number of opioid overdoses in the region. The County will install 12 naloxone vending machines throughout the region by next summer, with half of them scheduled to go up by the end of this year.
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
Here’s when San Diego County school districts start for fall
August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
Local organizations help ease record back-to-school costs
Families are expected to spend a record-breaking amount on back-to-school supplies and clothes this year.
Grist
San Diego plans to electrify almost every building
It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s Cucina Urbana founder makes a culinary pivot: She will open a Jewish deli this month
Trailblazing restaurateur Tracy Borkum, long known for her portfolio of California Italian dining venues, is pivoting to a new concept inspired by her family roots: the Jewish deli. Late this month, she and chef partner Tim Kolanko will debut Gold Finch, a 1,400-square-foot restaurant that will be housed on the...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
